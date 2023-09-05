New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489176/?utm_source=GNW



Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the equipment immunohistochemistry market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes. The global equipment immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach an estimated $0.62 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising number chronic and infectious diseases and increasing demand for microscopy-based techniques to examine components, like protein and macromolecules, in a tissue sample.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global equipment immunohistochemistry market by application, end use, and region, as follows:



Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Diagnostics

• Cancer

• Infectious

• Nephrological Diseases

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Neurological Diseases

• Research

• Forensic

• Others



Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Academic Institutes

• Others



Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Equipment Immunohistochemistry Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies equipment immunohistochemistry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the equipment immunohistochemistry companies profiled in this report include.



• Roche

• Agilent Technologies

• Danaher

• PHC Holding

• Biocare Medical

• Merck

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that diagnostic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant usage of immunohistochemistry for diagnosis of solid tumors and cytological specimens.

• Diagnostic laboratory is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant use of immunohistochemistry for determining the location and distribution of particular biological components within cells.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for immunohistochemistry equipment in diagnostic facilities and laboratories, presence of supportive reimbursement policies, and rising number of geriatric population in the region.

Features of the Equipment Immunohistochemistry Market

• Market Size Estimates: Equipment immunohistochemistry market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Equipment immunohistochemistry market size by various segments, such as by application, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Equipment immunohistochemistry market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, end uses, and regions for the equipment immunohistochemistry market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the equipment immunohistochemistry market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the equipment immunohistochemistry market size?

Answer: The global equipment immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach an estimated $0.62 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for equipment immunohistochemistry market?

Answer: The global equipment immunohistochemistry market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the equipment immunohistochemistry market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising number chronic and infectious diseases and increasing demand for microscopy-based techniques to examine components, like protein and macromolecules, in a tissue sample.

Q4. What are the major segments for equipment immunohistochemistry market?

Answer: The future of the equipment immunohistochemistry market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes.

Q5. Who are the key equipment immunohistochemistry companies?



Answer: Some of the key equipment immunohistochemistry companies are as follows:

• Roche

• Agilent Technologies

• Danaher

• PHC Holding

• Biocare Medical

• Merck

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

Q6. Which equipment immunohistochemistry segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that diagnostic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant usage of immunohistochemistry for diagnosis of solid tumors and cytological specimens.

Q7. In equipment immunohistochemistry market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for immunohistochemistry equipment in diagnostic facilities and laboratories, presence of supportive reimbursement policies, and rising number of geriatric population in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global equipment immunohistochemistry market by application (diagnostics, cancer, infectious, nephrological diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurological diseases, research, forensic, and others), end use (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to equipment immunohistochemistry market or related to equipment immunohistochemistry companies, equipment immunohistochemistry market size, equipment immunohistochemistry market share, equipment immunohistochemistry analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489176/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________