Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Size & Share Worth USD 13.2 billion by 2031, Rising at a CAGR of 4.3% - Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global industrial inkjet printer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 13.2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for industrial inkjet printer is expected to close at US$ 9.4 billion.



Increasing application of industrial inkjet printers in various end –use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemical and personal care & cosmetics. The demand for industrial inkjet printers’ increases owing to its cost-effectiveness for product labelling, marking, and coding.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial inkjet printers market is consolidated, with the presence of a few large-scale vendors that control majority of the share. Expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions are prominent strategies adopted by key players in the market Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global industrial inkjet market report:

ANSER CODING INC.

Engineered Printing Solutions

Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions America, LLC

InkJet, Inc.

ITW Diagraph

KEYENCE CORPORATION

KGK Jet India Private Limited

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Markem-Imaje, a Dover Company

Squid Ink

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Weber Packaging Solutions

Key Developments in the Industrial Inkjet Printers Market

InkJet, Inc. introduced the Anser A1 is the first all-in-one thermal inkjet printer with the capability of a 2" print while being able to adjust DPI by object within the message for ultimate control of cartridge consumption

Nilkamal introduced continuous inkjet printer F560 plus is equipped with several desirable features, including a simple unipart ink system designed using 3D technology and no lock-out hours, which ensures high durability. The printer’s structure is robust yet modular, ensuring ease of operation. The filter is easily replaceable and lasts for up to two years.

The growing stringent regulations in various industries regarding product labeling and traceability. Industrial inkjet printers help businesses comply with these regulations by providing accurate and legible markings on products, packaging, and labels, drives the market demand during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the industrial inkjet printers market was valued at US$ 9.0 billion

By type, the continuous inkjet printer segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period, as they are heatproof and give an aesthetic appeal

Based on packaging type, the primary packaging printing segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on application, the pouches printing segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the direct sales segment is dominating the market.



Industrial Inkjet Printers Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Economic growth and increasing consumer demand for packaged goods were driving this growth. The growing demand for direct-to-garment (DTG) textile printers, as well as industrial packaging printers.

Manufacturers are currently focusing on designing innovative printers that are ideal for small volume jobs and easily handle variable data and images. Key players in the global market are introducing innovations in industrial 3D printers to gain maximum revenue benefits.

The integration of industrial inkjet printers with Industry 4.0 technologies, such as IoT (Internet of Things) and data analytics, allows for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved production efficiency.



Industrial Inkjet Printers Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to hold major share of the global industrial inkjet printer market during the forecast period due to the rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization in developing countries of the region. significant growth in the manufacturing sector, driving the demand for coding and marking printers for product identification and traceability.

North America is expected to accumulate the significant share in the industrial inject printer market growing demand for high-resolution and large-format inkjet printers for applications in advertising, signage, and textiles. The market was driven by increased manufacturing activities, especially in the automotive and packaging sectors.

Type

On Demand Inkjet Printer

Continuous Inkjet Printer

Packaging Type

Primary Packaging Printing

Secondary Packaging Printing

Tertiary Packaging Printing



Application

Pouches Printing

Corrugated Boxes Printing

Packaging Films Printing

Bottles Printing

Others (Wire or Cable, Building Materials, etc.)



End-use Industry

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others (Textile, Construction, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America



