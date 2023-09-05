New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489174/?utm_source=GNW



Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the antibody immunohistochemistry market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes. The global antibody immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach an estimated $1.33 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increasing usage of antibodies in drug discovery research, and rising need of these antibodies in the immunohistochemistry diagnosis process of infectious diseases and cancer.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global antibody immunohistochemistry market by product type, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Polyclonal Antibody



Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Diagnostics

• Cancer

• Infectious

• Nephrological Diseases

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Neurological Diseases

• Research

• Others



Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Academic Institutes

• Others



Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Antibody Immunohistochemistry Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, antibody immunohistochemistry companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the antibody immunohistochemistry companies profiled in this report include-



• Merck

• Bio-Techne

• BD Biosciences

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Amoy Diagnostics

• Sino Biological

• ACROBiosystems

Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market Insights

• The analyst forecast that diagnostic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial application of antibody immunohistochemistry in the diagnosis of abnormal cells present in malignant tumors.

• Diagnostic laboratory segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of antibody immunohistochemistry to enhance the diagnostic precision of helicobacter pylori in biopsy samples from patients treated with triple therapy.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of cancer and chronic disease cases, increasing geriatric population, and presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Antibody Immunohistochemistry Market

• Market Size Estimates: Antibody immunohistochemistry market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Antibody immunohistochemistry market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Antibody immunohistochemistry market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, end uses, and regions for the antibody immunohistochemistry market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the antibody immunohistochemistry market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the antibody immunohistochemistry market size?

Answer: The global antibody immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach an estimated $1.33 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for antibody immunohistochemistry market?

Answer: The global antibody immunohistochemistry market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the antibody immunohistochemistry market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increasing usage of antibodies in drug discovery research, and rising need of these antibodies in the immunohistochemistry diagnosis process of infectious diseases and cancer.

Q4. What are the major segments for antibody immunohistochemistry market?

Answer: The future of the antibody immunohistochemistry market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes.

Q5. Who are the key antibody immunohistochemistry companies?



Answer: Some of the key antibody immunohistochemistry companies are as follows:

• Merck

• Bio-Techne

• BD Biosciences

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Amoy Diagnostics

• Sino Biological

• ACROBiosystems

Q6. Which antibody immunohistochemistry segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that diagnostic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial application of antibody immunohistochemistry in the diagnosis of abnormal cells present in malignant tumors.

Q7. In antibody immunohistochemistry market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of cancer and chronic disease cases, increasing geriatric population, and presence of key players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global antibody immunohistochemistry market by product type (monoclonal antibody and polyclonal antibody), application (diagnostics, cancer, infectious, nephrological diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurological diseases, research, and others), end use (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



