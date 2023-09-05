New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2D Gesture Recognition Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489172/?utm_source=GNW



2D Gesture Recognition Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global 2D gesture recognition market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic, banking financial service and insurance (BFSI), and government applications. The global 2D gesture recognition market is expected to reach an estimated $0.66 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of this technology for training and examining in the medical sector, rising demand for this device in the automotive industry to improve driver’s safety and to provide overall control over in-vehicle systems along with growing consumer interest for gesture sets that can be customized to allow for more personalized interactions and gesture recognition systems.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



The study includes a forecast for the global 2D gesture recognition market by product type, technology, application, and region, as follows:



2D Gesture Recognition Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Hardware

Cameras

Touchless Systems

Software

Applications

Service

Integration

Support



2D Gesture Recognition Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Touch-Based Gesture Recognition

Touch-Less Gesture Recognition



2D Gesture Recognition Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics



Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Others



2D Gesture Recognition Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of 2D Gesture Recognition Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 2D gesture recognition companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the 2D gesture recognition companies profiled in this report include:

Intel

Cognitec Systems

ArcSoft

Qualcomm Technologies

Thalmic Labs

Microchip Technology

Advanced Micro Devices

2D Gesture Recognition Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that camera is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of video cameras as vision sensor for gesture recognition and growing adoption of camera-based identification technology in automated touch-screen devices for residence.

BFSI segment will remain the largest segment due to the increasing usage of 2D gesture recognition technology to reduce the probability of fake transaction attempts with embedded chips or sensors so as to improve mobile payment security.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of key technology and solution providing vendors and widespread adoption of 2D gesture recognition technology among various end use industries, like consumer electronics and automotive sectors of the region.

Features of the 2D Gesture Recognition Market



Market Size Estimates: 2D gesture recognition market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 2D gesture recognition market size by various segments, such as by product type, technology, application, and region

Regional Analysis: 2D gesture recognition market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, technology, application, and regions for the 2D gesture recognition market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the 2D gesture recognition market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the 2D gesture recognition market size?

Answer: The global 2D gesture recognition market is expected to reach an estimated $0.66 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for 2D gesture recognition market?

Answer: The global 2D gesture recognition market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the 2D gesture recognition market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of this technology for training and examining in the medical sector, rising demand for this device in the automotive industry to improve driver’s safety and to provide overall control over in-vehicle systems along with growing consumer interest for gesture sets that can be customized to allow for more personalized interactions and gesture recognition systems.

Q4. What are the major segments for 2D gesture recognition market?

Answer: The future of the global 2D gesture recognition market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic, banking financial service and insurance (BFSI), and government applications.

Q6. Which 2D gesture recognition segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that camera is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of video cameras as vision sensor for gesture recognition and growing adoption of camera-based identification technology in automated touch-screen devices for residence.

Q7. In 2D gesture recognition market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the existence of key technology and solution providing vendors and widespread adoption of 2D gesture recognition technology among various end use industries, like consumer electronics and automotive sectors of the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global 2D gesture recognition market by product type (hardware, cameras, touchless systems, software, applications, service, integration, and support), technology (touch-based gesture recognition and touch-less gesture recognition), application (automotive, consumer electronics, BFSI, government, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to 2D gesture recognition market or related to 2D gesture recognition companies, 2D gesture recognition market size, 2D gesture recognition market share, electrostatic coalescer analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

