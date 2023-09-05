Global Remote Firing Systems Industry: Insights, Trends, and Future Prospects

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Firing Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global remote firing systems market, focusing on key geographic regions and their respective markets.

It covers the recent past, current, and future trends in sales of remote firing systems and related components, such as detonators and initiation systems, across various applications including mining & quarrying, road construction, construction, and military sectors. The analysis includes insights into market presence and key competitors in each region.

The report offers a 16-year perspective on value sales, highlighting the percentage breakdown for initiating devices and applications.

The study spans prominent regions like the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe (including France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom), Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. It provides valuable insights into market dynamics, trends, and opportunities for growth within the remote firing systems industry.



Global Remote Firing Systems Market to Reach $853 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Remote Firing Systems estimated at US$687.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$853 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Detonators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$582.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Initiation Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $202.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.5% CAGR



The Remote Firing Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$202.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$150.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Austin Powder Company

BlasterOne EOD Equipment, Inc.

Detnet South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

DynITEC GmbH

IDEAL Industrial Explosives Ltd.

MAS Zengrange Ltd.

Orica Mining Services

Solar Industries India Ltd.

TAMAR Explosives

