Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Report 2023 - High-Efficiency PMSM Drives Growth in Automation, Automotive, and Aerospace

The global PMSM market demonstrated strong growth, expanding from $23.77 billion in 2022 to $27.44 billion in 2023, boasting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The market is expected to further flourish, reaching $48.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4%.

Navigating the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Landscape

The PMSM market encompasses sales of rotor, stator, and induction motor components. The market values provided reflect "factory gate" values, encompassing goods sold by manufacturers or creators to downstream entities, retailers, distributors, and end customers. The market valuation also includes related services offered by goods creators.

The Power of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

PMSMs serve as high-efficiency and high-performance motor drives, utilizing field excitation from permanent magnets and featuring sinusoidal back Electromotive Force (EMF) waveforms. These motors can generate torque even at zero speed, requiring digitally controlled inverters for operations involving permanent magnets.

Regional Dominance and Growth Prospects

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest PMSM market region in 2022, expected to maintain its momentum as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. Other regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation and Applications

The PMSM market offers a diverse range of product types and applications, including:

Product Types: Surface and Interior

Surface and Interior Capacities: 375-450 kW, 450-600 kW, Above 600 kW

375-450 kW, 450-600 kW, Above 600 kW Voltage Ranges: Above 60V, 41V60V, 31V40V, 21V30V, 10V20V, 9V and below

Above 60V, 41V60V, 31V40V, 21V30V, 10V20V, 9V and below Applications: Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential and Commercial, Automotive and Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military and Aerospace

Driving Forces: Green Vehicles and Technological Advancements

The emergence of green vehicles is a significant driver fueling the PMSM market's growth. The rising demand for eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles is propelling the demand for PMSMs, contributing to the industry's expansion. Additionally, technological advancements play a pivotal role, with companies focusing on enhancing PM manufacturing technologies to boost efficiency and output power.

Leading Industry Players

The major players in the PMSM market include

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

ABB

Bosch

Meidensha

Continental AG

Alstom

Broad-Ocean

Xizi Forvorda

DRS Technologies

Emerson

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Leonardo DRS

Nidec Motor Corporation

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2023 dives deep into various facets of the market, including:

Market characteristics, size, and growth trajectory

Detailed segmentation and regional breakdowns

Competitive landscape and market shares

Trends, strategies, and forces shaping the market's future

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.44 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $48.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global



