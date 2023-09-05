Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Report 2023 - High-Efficiency PMSM Drives Growth in Automation, Automotive, and Aerospace

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global PMSM market demonstrated strong growth, expanding from $23.77 billion in 2022 to $27.44 billion in 2023, boasting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The market is expected to further flourish, reaching $48.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4%.
Navigating the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Landscape
The PMSM market encompasses sales of rotor, stator, and induction motor components. The market values provided reflect "factory gate" values, encompassing goods sold by manufacturers or creators to downstream entities, retailers, distributors, and end customers. The market valuation also includes related services offered by goods creators.
The Power of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors
PMSMs serve as high-efficiency and high-performance motor drives, utilizing field excitation from permanent magnets and featuring sinusoidal back Electromotive Force (EMF) waveforms. These motors can generate torque even at zero speed, requiring digitally controlled inverters for operations involving permanent magnets.
Regional Dominance and Growth Prospects
Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest PMSM market region in 2022, expected to maintain its momentum as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. Other regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Market Segmentation and Applications
The PMSM market offers a diverse range of product types and applications, including:
- Product Types: Surface and Interior
- Capacities: 375-450 kW, 450-600 kW, Above 600 kW
- Voltage Ranges: Above 60V, 41V60V, 31V40V, 21V30V, 10V20V, 9V and below
- Applications: Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential and Commercial, Automotive and Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military and Aerospace
Driving Forces: Green Vehicles and Technological Advancements
The emergence of green vehicles is a significant driver fueling the PMSM market's growth. The rising demand for eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles is propelling the demand for PMSMs, contributing to the industry's expansion. Additionally, technological advancements play a pivotal role, with companies focusing on enhancing PM manufacturing technologies to boost efficiency and output power.
Leading Industry Players
The major players in the PMSM market include
- Siemens AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Toshiba Corp.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- ABB
- Bosch
- Meidensha
- Continental AG
- Alstom
- Broad-Ocean
- Xizi Forvorda
- DRS Technologies
- Emerson
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Leonardo DRS
- Nidec Motor Corporation
The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2023 dives deep into various facets of the market, including:
- Market characteristics, size, and growth trajectory
- Detailed segmentation and regional breakdowns
- Competitive landscape and market shares
- Trends, strategies, and forces shaping the market's future
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$27.44 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$48.6 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
