Data Center Accelerator Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the data center accelerator market looks promising with opportunities in the deep learning training, public cloud interface, and enterprise interface applications. The global data center accelerator market is expected to reach an estimated $45.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are escalating demand for cloud-based services, growing requirement for customer-driven data among industries, and increasing adoption of internet of things, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Data Center Accelerator Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global data center accelerator market by processor, product type, application, and region, as follows:



Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC



Data Center Accelerator Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

HPC Data Center

Cloud Data Center



Data Center Accelerator Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Deep Learning Training

Public Cloud Interface

Enterprise Interface



Data Center Accelerator Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Data Center Accelerator Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies data center accelerator companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the data center accelerator companies profiled in this report include:

Advanced Micro Devices

NVIDIA

Intel

Qualcomm Technologies

Advantech

Achronix Semiconductor

Micron Technology

Data Center Accelerator Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that GPU is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its considerable application in financial modelling, pharmacological research, training and inference for AI, medical imaging, and supercomputing.

Deep learning training is expected to remain the largest segment due to its widespread use in the automotive industry like self-driving vehicles, speech recognition, image recognition, text categorization, and insurance claim cost estimation.

North America will remain the largest region due to the existence of well-established technological and data center infrastructure, presence of key players, and growing number of hyperscale data centers in the region.

Features of the Data Center Accelerator Market



Market Size Estimates: Data center accelerator market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Data center accelerator market size by various segments, such as by processor, product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Data center accelerator market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by processor, product type, application, and regions for the data center accelerator market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the data center accelerator market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

