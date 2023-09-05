New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precision Fermentation Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489168/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the precision fermentation market looks promising with opportunities in the meat & seafood, dairy alternative, and egg alternative applications. The global precision fermentation market is expected to reach an estimated $10.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 37.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing preference towards vegan diets, increasing usage of this technique to manufacture animal-free proteins, and rising adoption of precision fermentation in the biomedical application.



The study includes a forecast for the global precision fermentation market by ingredient, microbe, application, and region, as follows:



Precision Fermentation Market by Ingredient [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Whey & Casein Protein

Egg White

Collagen Protein

Heme Protein

Enzymes

Others



Precision Fermentation Market by Microbe [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Yeast

Algae

Fungi

Bacteria



Precision Fermentation Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Meat & Seafood

Dairy Alternatives

Egg Alternatives

Others



Precision Fermentation Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies precision fermentation companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the precision fermentation companies profiled in this report include:

Change Foods

Geltor

Helania

Formo

FUMI Ingredients

Fybraworks Foods

Imagindairy

The analyst forecasts that whey & casein protein is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial demand from athletes and fitness enthusiasts for whey protein as a nutritional supplement and increasing inclination towards precision fermentation for the production of high-quality, sustainably, and affordable whey protein.

Meat & seafood is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant use of precision fermentation for the production of cultured meat, plant-based meat substitutes, and seafood substitutes.

North America will remain the largest region due to the rising demand for healthy food products, increasing population’s preference towards plant-based meat alternatives, and growing number of key players in the region.

Market Size Estimates: Precision fermentation market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Precision fermentation market size by various segments, such as by ingredient, microbe, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Precision fermentation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by ingredient, microbe, application, and regions for the precision fermentation market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the precision fermentation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Q1. What is the precision fermentation market size?

Answer: The global precision fermentation market is expected to reach an estimated $10.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for precision fermentation market?

Answer: The global precision fermentation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 37.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the precision fermentation market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing preference towards vegan diets, increasing usage of this technique to manufacture animal-free proteins, and rising adoption of precision fermentation in the biomedical application.

Q4. What are the major segments for precision fermentation market?

Answer: The future of the precision fermentation market looks promising with opportunities in the meat & seafood, dairy alternative, and egg alternative applications.

Q5. Who are the key precision fermentation companies?



Answer: Some of the key precision fermentation companies are as follows:

Q6. Which precision fermentation segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that whey & casein protein is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial demand from athletes and fitness enthusiasts for whey protein as a nutritional supplement and increasing inclination towards precision fermentation for the production of high-quality, sustainably, and affordable whey protein.

Q7. In precision fermentation market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the rising demand for healthy food products, increasing population’s preference towards plant-based meat alternatives, and growing number of key players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the precision fermentation market by ingredient (whey & casein protein, egg white, collagen protein, heme protein, enzymes, and others), microbe (yeast, algae, fungi, and bacteria), application (meat & seafood, dairy alternatives, egg alternatives, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



