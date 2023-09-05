Rocky Mountain Tubular Elevates its Presence on Equipment Hound B2B E-commerce Marketplace with Premium Membership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned e-commerce site Equipment Hound, the leading B2B e-commerce marketplace for industrial equipment, has signed a premium membership agreement with Rocky Mountain Tubular (“Rocky Mountain Tubular”) which takes its commitment to the next level. This strategic move will further enhance Rocky Mountain Tubular's market reach and visibility, providing businesses with an even more streamlined experience when sourcing top-tier tubular solutions.



The premium membership signifies Rocky Mountain Tubular's dedication to delivering excellence in product offerings and customer service. As a premium member, they gain access to exclusive benefits, including enhanced visibility on the Equipment Hound platform, priority placement in search results, and advanced analytics tools to optimize their online presence.

With Rocky Mountain Tubular's premium membership, Equipment Hound users can now enjoy a more extensive selection of tubular products, conveniently available at their fingertips. As a premium member, Rocky Mountain Tubular can showcase its comprehensive catalog of casing, pipes, and associated accessories to a broader audience, spanning industries such as oil and gas, construction, infrastructure, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rocky Mountain Tubular as a premium member on Equipment Hound," said Steele Hemmerich, President of Interfield Global Software Inc. "The casing and tubing market represents a multi-billion dollar market opportunity for Equipment Hound and their decision to upgrade to a premium membership enhances our ability to provide businesses with the best tubular solutions available."

Rocky Mountain Tubular's premium membership on Equipment Hound brings significant advantages to both buyers and sellers. Businesses seeking tubular products will have access to an even wider range of premium offerings, while Rocky Mountain Tubular gains increased exposure and the opportunity to connect with a larger customer base.

"We are excited about the opportunities that come with being a premium member on Equipment Hound," stated Chris Calvin, the founder of Rocky Mountain Tubular. "This decision aligns with our mission to offer top-quality tubular solutions to businesses worldwide. We look forward to serving our customers even more effectively through integrating the unique catalog that Rocky Mountain Tubular has in their portfolio."

Equipment Hound continues to evolve its platform, empowering businesses to find and procure industrial equipment with ease. Rocky Mountain Tubular's premium membership represents a significant step in providing our clients with quality casing, pipe and tubing for our clients’ oil & gas operations.

About Equipment Hound: Equipment Hound is a leading B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects businesses with reputable industrial equipment suppliers. Through its user-friendly platform, Equipment Hound simplifies the equipment sourcing process, saving businesses time and effort while offering access to high-quality products.

About Rocky Mountain Tubular: Rocky Mountain Tubular is a trusted supplier of high-quality tubular products, including pipes, fittings, and accessories. With a focus on quality and customer service, Rocky Mountain Tubular serves various industries, providing reliable tubular solutions for diverse applications.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

