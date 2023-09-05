From Graham to Saltine: Exploring the Diverse Landscape of the Global Crackers Market

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crackers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis encompasses various types of crackers, including graham, saltine, and sandwich varieties, across key geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The report covers a range of years from 2014 to 2030, presenting annual sales figures in US$ million.

Additionally, it includes recent, current, and future sales projections, along with percentage CAGR values, for different regions and distribution channels like supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms. This provides a holistic understanding of the global crackers market landscape.



Global Crackers Market to Reach $36.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Crackers estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Graham, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$17.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Saltine segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Crackers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

Bremner Biscuit Company

Captain`s Wafers

Intersnack Group

Keebler Company

Kellogg`s

M.Y.San

Mondelez International

Natures Pear

Nestle

PepsiCo

Snyder`s-Lance

