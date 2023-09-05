New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant Phenotyping Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489166/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the plant phenotyping market looks promising with opportunities in the laboratory, greenhouse, and field applications. The global plant phenotyping market is expected to reach an estimated $0.36 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for innovative plant breeding methods to boost crop production, rising use of these techniques for identifying disease-free plant breeds and seed-borne diseases, and expanding consumer demand for high-quality nutritious foods.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



The study includes a forecast for the global plant phenotyping market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Plant Phenotyping Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Equipment

Sensors

Software

Services

Others



Plant Phenotyping Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Laboratory

Greenhouse

Field

Others



Plant Phenotyping Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies plant phenotyping companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the plant phenotyping companies profiled in this report include:

LemnaTec

Phenomix Sciences

Keygene

Heinz Walz

Phenospex

Delta-T Devices

Vaisala Oyj

The analyst forecasts that equipment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of plant phenotyping tools such as sensors, cameras, and imaging devices in modern agricultural methods.

Greenhouse is expected to remain the largest segment due to its rising use among researchers to examine various plants’ response towards particular stressors and it also helps in improving growth conditions for crops within controlled environment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the availability of reliable and advanced farming techniques, supportive governmental initiatives for adoption of agricultural R&D activities, and presence of key players in the region.

Market Size Estimates: Plant phenotyping market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Plant phenotyping market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Plant phenotyping market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the plant phenotyping market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the plant phenotyping market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

