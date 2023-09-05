Innovative Adhesives Power Wearable Adhesive Market Growth: 3M, Abbott, and More at the Forefront

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Adhesive : Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market analysis report provides insights into the global wearable adhesive market, focusing on various geographic regions including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The report examines different types of wearable adhesive, such as low-trauma and skin-friendly, and their applications, including clinical and nonclinical adhesives. It presents independent analyses of annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the projected compound annual growth rate (% CAGR).

Key competitors and market presence in each region are also highlighted. The data is presented through tables that offer a comprehensive perspective on the market's past, current, and future trends, aiding in understanding the market dynamics and key players in the industry.



Global Wearable Adhesive Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wearable Adhesive estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Low-Trauma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Skin-Friendly segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Wearable Adhesive market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 8.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical, LLC

Chemence Ltd.

Ethicon US LLC

Gentag, Inc.

GluStitch Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Insulet Corporation

Kenzen, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Scapa Group PLC

