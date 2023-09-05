New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Positioning System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489165/?utm_source=GNW



Patient Positioning System Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the patient positioning system market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, ambulatory surgery center, and diagnostic laboratory markets. The global patient positioning system market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number of non-communicable disease cases, increasing spending on diagnostic procedures, and emergence of advanced imaging technology to automate the procedure of placing patients for X-ray exams.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



The study includes a forecast for the global patient positioning system market by product, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Patient Positioning System Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Tables

Accessories



Patient Positioning System Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Surgeries

Disease Diagnosis

Cancer Therapy



Patient Positioning System Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others



Patient Positioning System Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Patient Positioning System Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies patient positioning system companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the patient positioning system companies profiled in this report include:

Medtronic

Hill-Rom Holdings

Stryker

Medline Industries

Skytron

Smith & Nephew

STERIS

Patient Positioning System Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that table will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced tables from healthcare facilities to enable accurate positioning and quick diagnostic imaging of patients.

Hospital is expected to remain the largest segment due to the rising number of hospitals and increasing expenditure on healthcare across the world.

North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of patients with lifestyle diseases like obesity and arthritis, increasing investment in innovating the operating rooms, and presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Patient Positioning System Market



Market Size Estimates: Patient positioning system market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Patient positioning system market size by various segments, such as by product, application, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Patient positioning system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, application, end use, and regions for the patient positioning system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the patient positioning system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

