Kaltura Enhances HubSpot Integration With Seamless Transfer of Advanced Event and Webinar Data

New York, NY, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced an enhancement to the company's HubSpot integration for both Kaltura Webinars and Kaltura Events. The enhanced integration simplifies operations, enabling data from virtual events and webinars to be put into use across events, marketing campaigns, and lead-gen activities. With event data, marketers can better automate workflows and leverage the data to score leads, improve segmentation and personalization, and more. To learn more about the new integration, click here .

With the enhancement, businesses can better plan and execute impactful and engaging digital experiences, while maintaining existing lead lifecycles, flywheels, and workflows. With the rich event data funneled into HubSpot, this will also assist in raising conversion rates and ROI.

Main capabilities of the new integration include:

Simplified setup for event registration: Create a registration form directly from HubSpot, integrated with event data from Kaltura.

Real-time updates: Manage lead scoring and campaigns, and follow up with real-time attendance and registration updates.

From Registration to VOD: Continue tracking registration and engagement throughout the VOD period, making the most of your content. Optimize future event marketing strategies by analyzing engagement, tracking conversions, and identifying improvement areas.

“Digital experiences, for a good reason, are a staple for marketers, with video at the core. From generating leads to upselling to customer education, their impact and utility are unquestioned. Integrating Kaltura webinars and events with HubSpot makes them an even more impactful tool with consolidated data across systems to create a smarter funnel in a scalable manner, helping marketers be more efficient and data-driven,” said Lisa Bennett, EVP Marketing at Kaltura.



About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding the expected effect of new product releases on our business and financial performance as well as the related expected benefits to customers.