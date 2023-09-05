Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market Size, Supplier Analysis, Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis till 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market is estimated at a market size of US$ 2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2028, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

According to RationalStat Analysis, the rising complexity of medical tools and systems, particularly minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical instruments, need sophisticated sterilization methods that can handle sensitive materials. As the world's population ages, so does the demand for clean medical instruments and gadgets.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Low temperature sterilization equipment refers to specialized devices and systems designed to sterilize medical instruments, devices, and equipment at temperatures significantly lower than those used in traditional sterilization methods such as autoclaving. Low-temperature sterilization is essential for items that are sensitive to heat, moisture, or other sterilization conditions that could damage their functionality or structural integrity.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global low temperature sterilization equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028. Market intelligence for the global low temperature sterilization equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global low temperature sterilization equipment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, ethylene oxide segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in global low temperature sterilization equipment market due to its widespread use in sterilizing both moisture-sensitive and heat-sensitive devices.

On the basis of application, the hospital segment is expected to have a major share of the market during the forecast period. This is mostly due to the increased recurrence of hospital-associated illnesses and the increase in the number of surgeries and examinations.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.9 billion Growth Rate 9.4% Key Market Drivers Growing Use of Complex Instruments in Healthcare

Rising Number of surgical Procedures Companies Profiled 3M

Gentinge AB

Johnson & Johnson

Steris Corporation

Belimed AG

TSO3 INC.

BD

Sterigenics U.S., LLC

Cantel Medical Corporation

E-BEAM Services, Inc.





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global low temperature sterilization equipment market growth include 3M, Gentinge AB, Johnson & Johnson, Steris Corporation, Belimed AG, TSO3 INC., BD, Sterigenics U.S., LLC, Cantel Medical Corporation, E-BEAM Services, Inc. among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global low temperature sterilization equipment market based on type, application, and region

Global Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type Ethylene Oxide Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Ozone Others

Global Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Pharmaceutical Companies Medical Devices Companies Research and Educational Institutes

Global Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region

North America Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market US Canada Latin America Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market Germany UK France Spain Continue !



Key Questions Answered in the Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Report:



What will be the market value of the global low temperature sterilization equipment market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global low temperature sterilization equipment market?

What are the market drivers of the global low temperature sterilization equipment market?

What are the key trends in the global low temperature sterilization equipment market?

Which is the leading region in the global low temperature sterilization equipment market?

What are the major companies operating in the global low temperature sterilization equipment market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

