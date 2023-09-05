Cable Management Accessories Market to Hit US$ 4,528.24 Million By 2030 | Updated Research

New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report “Global Cable Management Accessories Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was sized at USD 2,730.94 million in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 4,528.24 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Cable management accessories refer to a range of products designed to organize, secure, and optimize the arrangement of cables and wires in various settings namely offices, data centers, homes, and industrial environments. The accessories include items such as cable ties, cable clips, cable raceways, cable sleeves, cable wraps, cable mounts, and cable organizers. Additionally, the accessories enable users to efficiently route and bundle cables, preventing tangling and damage, and facilitating easier maintenance and troubleshooting. Consequently, cable management accessories play a crucial role in maintaining an efficient cable infrastructure while ensuring safety and promoting better performance of electrical systems.

The emergence of advanced cable management accessories including cable glands to provide safer, faster, and cost-effective solutions to businesses and enterprises is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the ability of cable accessories to withstand harsh environmental conditions and vast range of temperature ranges is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the advent of advanced technologies including anti-vibration technology that prevents seal loosening to assure improved operation of the equipment is further accelerating the market growth. For instance, in August 2022, Weipu connector launched cable glands to be utilized under various scenarios and also withstand harsh environments. Additionally, the glands offer fire resistance and temperature resistance capabilities and are extremely durable at high and low temperatures. Furthermore, the glands possess anti-vibration technology to ensure the good operation of equipment, thus contributing remarkably in bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the expanding 5G infrastructure is projected to create future opportunities for the growth of cable management accessories market. Cable management accessories are utilized to organize and manage the complex cables in 5G base stations and communication hubs. Additionally, the deployment of 5G small cells and network densification leads to high-density cabling in urban areas. Cable management accessories are designed to handle large quantities of cables and are essential for efficient installation and maintenance. However, the emergence of DIY (do-it-yourself) solutions is restraining the growth of cable management accessories market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 4,528.24 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Schneider Electric, Cembre S.p.A., Eaton Corporation, HellermannTyton Group PLC, Emerson Electric Co., Panduit Corp., Partex Marking Systems, HELUKABEL Group, Weipu connector, Hawke International, CMP Products Limited By Type Cable Lug, Cable Marker, Cable Glands, Heat Shrink Tube, Cable Ducts, and Cable Rails By Material Aluminum, Nylon, Polyester/Polyolefin, Polypropylene, and Stainless Steel By End-User Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Cable Management Accessories Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing proliferation of electronic devices is driving the growth of the cable management accessories market.

Rising number of data centers is accelerating the growth of cable management accessories market.

The ability of cable management accessories to withstand harsh temperature and environmental conditions is propelling the market growth.

Restraints

Emergence of DIY (do-it-yourself) solutions is restraining the growth of cable management accessories market.

Opportunities

Expanding 5G infrastructure is projected to create future opportunities for the growth of cable management accessories market.

Global Cable Management Accessories Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the cable lugs segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 as cable lugs are designed to securely connect cables to various electrical equipment namely terminals, switches, circuit breakers, and power distribution systems. The lugs ensure a reliable and efficient transfer of electrical current between the cables and the connected devices, minimizing resistance and voltage drop. Additionally, cable lugs are highly versatile and are available in a wide range of sizes and configurations to accommodate different cable types, gauges, and applications. Moreover, high-quality cable lugs are manufactured from materials including copper, aluminum, and tinned copper to offer excellent conductivity, corrosion resistance, and mechanical strength. Subsequently, the above-mentioned factors are collectively responsible in boosting the growth of cable lugs segment.

Based on Material, nylon segment offered substantial shares to the market in the year 2022 as nylon is known for exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and durability. Nylon cable management accessories are capable of withstanding heavy loads, resist wear and tear, and provide reliable cable support even in demanding environments. Additionally, nylon exhibits good temperature resistance in both hot and cold conditions, hence nylon cable management accessories are suitable for indoor and outdoor applications across diverse industries.

Based on End-User, the industrial segment offered substantial shares to the global cable management accessories market in the year 2022 as in industrial control panels and electrical cabinets, cable management accessories including cable ties and cable glands help to organize numerous cables connected to switches and relays. Proper cable management ensures easy access to cables for maintenance and reduces the risk of accidental disconnections. Additionally, industrial automation and robotics involve complex cable networks for sensors, motors, and control systems. Cable management accessories are utilized to route, bundle, and protect cables, ensuring that the cables remain safely connected during automated processes. Moreover, in various industrial machinery and equipment, cable management accessories are essential for arranging cables that power and control motors, sensors, and instrumentation. The accessories prevent cable tangling, reduce the risk of cable damage, and facilitate troubleshooting and maintenance. In conclusion, the aforementioned factors are collectively responsible in boosting the adoption of cable management accessories in industrial sector.

Based on Region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the cable management accessories market as the region is known for the early adoption of advanced technologies and solutions. Additionally, the industrial and commercial sectors in North America are robust and diverse, driving substantial demand for cable management accessories. Industries including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, data centers, and IT pose a significant need for efficient cable organization, supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, North America also has a well-developed infrastructure, including a vast network of data centers, power distribution systems, telecommunication networks, and commercial establishments. The extensive cable networks require a wide range of cable management accessories, contributing to the region's dominance. In conclusion, the expanding industrial sector serves as the key factor responsible for accelerating the growth of cable management accessories market.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the cable management accessories market is divided based on the type into cable lug, cable marker, cable glands, heat shrink tube, cable ducts, and cable rails.

In the context of material, the market is separated into aluminum, nylon, polyester/polyolefin, polypropylene, and stainless steel.

The end-user segment is classified into industrial, commercial, and residential.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in cable management accessories.

List of Major Global Cable management accessories Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Schneider Electric

Cembre S.p.A.

Eaton Corporation

HellermannTyton Group PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Panduit Corp.

Partex Marking Systems

HELUKABEL Group

Weipu connector

Hawke International

CMP Products Limited

Global Cable Management Accessories Market Segmentation:

By Type

Cable Lug

Pin cable lugs

Ring cable lugs

Tube cable lugs

Fork cable lugs

Cable Marker

Single Character Marker

Multiple Character Marker

Flat Cable Marker

Cable Glands

Adapter Hex Head

Reducer Hex Head

Stopping Plug Hex Head

Heat Shrink Tube

Cable Ducts

Cable Rails

By Material

Aluminum

Nylon

Polyester/Polyolefin

Polypropylene

Stainless Steel

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Key Questions Covered in the Cable Management Accessories Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the cable management accessories market by 2030? The market valuation for the cable management accessories market is expected to be approximately USD 4,528.24 million by 2030 owing to the increasing number of data centers that raises the demand for cable management accessories to route and secure cables effectively, reducing clutter and ensuring optimal performance.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the cable management accessories market's growth in the coming years? Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period due to the increasing investment in the development of 5G telecom infrastructure.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the cable management accessories market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth? Nylon dominates the market as nylon is known for exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and durability. Nylon cable management accessories are capable of withstanding heavy loads, resist wear and tear, and provide reliable cable support even in demanding environments.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the cable management accessories market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth? Polypropylene material is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the cable management accessories market as the material is resistant to numerous chemicals, acids, and alkalis, suitable for applications in various industrial and outdoor environments.



