Avalon GloboCare Announces Notice of Publication for Key U.S. Patent Filed Jointly with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative precision diagnostics and provider of clinical laboratory services, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Publication for U.S. Patent No. 11,555,060, titled “QTY Fc Fusion Water Soluble Receptor Proteins.” The publication may be accessed through the USPTO’s publicly available Searchable Databases via the Internet at www.uspto.gov.



The patent covers the composition of matter and methodology for multiple novel QTY-Code modified cytokine and chemokine protein receptor molecules. The patent was jointly filed with Dr. Shuguang Zhang of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The “QTY Code” is a breakthrough technology that can turn difficult to work with water-insoluble transmembrane receptor proteins into water-soluble proteins, greatly enhancing the solubility of designer peptides and proteins, therefore potentially expanding the repertoire of selected therapeutic targets against cancers and other diseases.

“We are pleased to announce this notice of publication from the USPTO for our QTY code protein design platform, which was developed together with Professor Shuguang Zhang’s laboratory at MIT,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “Our patented technology can turn water-insoluble proteins that normally reside within cellular membranes—and that can be difficult to work within the laboratory—into water-soluble proteins that can be potentially used in many clinical applications. The resulting soluble, antibody-like cytokine/chemokine decoy receptors derived using the QTY protein design, have many potential applications, including, among others, mitigation of the “cytokine storm” associated with COVID-19 and cellular immunotherapy delivery, as well as broadening the range of therapeutic targets addressable by CAR T-cell therapies.”

