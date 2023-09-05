Aeterna Zentaris to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY in person and virtually.



Dr. Paulini will provide a corporate overview and will focus his presentation on the Company’s Autoimmunity Modifying (AIM) Biologicals development programs. AIM Biologicals are the Company’s targeted, highly antigen-specific, tolerance inducing fusion proteins, without immunosuppression, currently in development for the potential treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company continues to compile a comprehensive pre-clinical data package for scientific advice meetings with regulatory authorities, which are expected to take place in the near future.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Monday, September 11 at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (zentaris.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead product, macimorelin (Macrilen®; Ghryvelin™), is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need.

Aeterna Zentaris is dedicated to the development of its therapeutic asset and has established a pre-clinical development pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Parkinson's disease (PD), hypoparathyroidism and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease).

For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

