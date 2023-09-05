LiveOne’s PodcastOne (PODC) Signs Long Term Extension with Co-Founder and President Kit Gray

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today that its subsidiary, PodcastOne (PODC), has secured a long contract extension with its Co-Founder and President, Kit Gray.



“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kit Gray," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "His visionary leadership has been instrumental in building PodcastOne into the success it is today.”



“I’m honored to renew my commitment to PodcastOne as President, and I’m excited about the journey ahead,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. “We have achieved incredible success, and I look forward to continuing our trailblazing work in the podcasting industry, driving growth, and delivering exceptional content to our listeners worldwide.”

About Kit Gray

Gray is a 20-year veteran of the radio industry. In 2012, Mr. Gray co-founded PodcastOne with Norm Pattiz. As president, he pioneered the industry with Adam Corolla, Shaquille O’Neal, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Dr. Drew, Steve Austin, LadyGang, and many more of the network’s 250+ top podcasters. Mr. Gray previously worked for iHeartMedia in the Katz Media Division, winning Salesman of the Year in 2005. His career with iHeartMedia included stints in the NYC, Boston and LA office selling traditional and digital media campaigns.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattirz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, The LadyGang, I’ve Had It, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all its own properties, LiveOne (LVO), Spotify, Apple, iHeart Radio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusive available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (PDOC), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Record, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

