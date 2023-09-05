Tempest to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-classi therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, announced today that Sam Whiting, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Tempest, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.



The company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing Monday, September 11, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET on the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com .

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company’s two clinical programs, TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively, and are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with approved agents. TPST-1120 is currently being evaluated in first line hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab, the standard of care for first-line HCC, in a Phase 1b/2 randomized global study where an early data cut demonstrated positive results in multiple categories; the company expects the formal data set in the second half of 2023. TPST-1495 is being evaluated in combination with pembrolizumab in a Phase 1b expansion cohort in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com .

Investor Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com