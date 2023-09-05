Aqua Metals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

RENO, Nev., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), a pioneer in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced that Steve Cotton, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer, will attend and present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-12, 2023, in New York City.

Mr. Cotton will host a live-streaming presentation on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Registration can be accessed at: https://journey.ct.events/view/AQMS. Management will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Attending investors interested in meeting with Aqua Metals management can contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or FNK IR at aqms@fnkir.com.

Learn more about Aqua Metals’ Li AquaRefining Pilot and see updates at www.aquametals.com/pilot-recycling-hub

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV, and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com

Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website ( https://ir.aquametals.com ), in addition to its Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at https://twitter.com/AquaMetalsInc (@AquaMetalsInc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvxKNWcB69K0t7e337uQ8nQ respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Bob Meyers & Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-878-9204

aqms@fnkir.com

Jennifer Johnson Avril

Warner Communications

917-982-9012

jennifer@warnerpr.com

