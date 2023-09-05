Elicio Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 Data on Cancer Vaccine Candidate, ELI-002, in Patients with High Relapse Risk Pancreatic and Colorectal Cancers at the AACR Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer

BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio Therapeutics” or “Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that additional data from the Phase 1 (AMPLIFY-201) study of its lead asset, ELI-002, will be presented in a poster presentation at the upcoming AACR Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer taking place in Boston, Massachusetts from September 27-30, 2023. These data are in addition to the interim data Elicio presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting earlier this year.



ELI-002 2P is a therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate that was designed with Elicio’s proprietary lymph node-targeting Amphiphile (AMP) technology to treat cancers driven by G12D and G12R mutations in KRAS. AMPLIFY-201 is a multicenter Phase 1 trial assessing the safety, immunogenicity and antitumor activity of ELI-002 in patients with mutant KRAS-driven tumors who are at high risk for relapse due to detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) following standard surgery and chemotherapy.

Presentation Details

Title: T cell responses and clinical outcomes in pancreatic and colorectal cancer patients with Minimal Residual Disease in AMPLIFY-201, a phase 1 trial of a first-in-class amphiphile lymph node targeted mutant KRAS vaccine

Session: Poster Session C

Session Date and Time: Friday, September 29, 4:40 PM – 6:40 PM ET

Presenter: Eileen O’Reilly, M.D., Winthrop Rockefeller Endowed Chair of Medical Oncology; Co-Director, Medical Initiatives, David M. Rubenstein Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research; Section Head, Hepatopancreaticobilary & Neuroendocrine Cancers, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)

About ELI-002

ELI-002 is a structurally novel investigational AMP therapeutic immunotherapy targeting mutant KRAS-driven cancers. KRAS mutations are among the most prevalent human cancers. The seven KRAS driver mutations targeted by the ELI-002 7P formulation are present in 25% of all solid tumors. In particular, 93% of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and 52% of colorectal cancers, those most prevalent in the AMPLIFY-201 study, are positive for KRAS mutations. In addition, 27% of non-small cell lung cancers are positive for KRAS mutations. ELI-002 is comprised of AMP-modified mutant KRAS peptide antigens and ELI-004, an AMP-modified immune-stimulatory oligonucleotide CpG adjuvant. The AMP mKRAS peptides and AMP CpG are targeted to the lymph node where they can potentially enhance the action of key immune cells.

ELI-002 2P is currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial (AMPLIFY-201) in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors, following surgery and chemotherapy. A new formulation, ELI-002 7P, is currently being studied in AMPLIFY-7P, a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors. The ELI-002 7P formulation is designed to provide immune response coverage against seven of the most common KRAS mutations, thereby increasing the potential patient population for ELI-002 and potentially reducing the chance of bypass resistance mechanisms.

About the Amphiphile Platform

Our proprietary Amphiphile, or AMP, platform delivers investigational immunotherapeutics directly to the “brain center” of the immune system – the lymph nodes. We believe this site-specific delivery of disease-specific antigens, adjuvants and other immunomodulators may efficiently educate, activate and amplify critical immune cells, potentially resulting in induction and persistence of potent adaptive immunity required to treat many diseases. In preclinical models, we have observed lymph node-specific engagement driving therapeutic immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability. We believe our AMP lymph node-targeted approach will produce superior clinical benefits compared to immunotherapies that do not engage the lymph nodes based upon preclinical studies.

Our AMP platform, originally developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has broad potential in the cancer space to advance a number of development initiatives through internal activities, in-licensing arrangements or development collaborations and partnerships.

The Amphiphile platform has been shown to deliver immunotherapeutics directly to the lymph nodes by latching on to the protein albumin, found in the bloodstream, as it travels to lymphatic tissue. In preclinical models, we have observed lymph node-specific engagement driving immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is engineering investigational Amphiphile (AMP) immunotherapies intended to precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. Elicio is engineering lymph node-targeted AMPlifiers, immunomodulators, adjuvants and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers.

