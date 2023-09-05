MediWound to Participate in Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

YAVNE, Israel, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced its participation in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference will take place in New York City and virtually from September 11-13, 2023.



Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Swayampakula Ramakanth, Managing Director of Equity Research, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:30pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. To attend the fireside chat virtually, register here: Webcast Link.

The MediWound management team will host one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative to schedule meetings. A link to access company presentation, when available, will be posted to MediWound’s website on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care. The Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. MediWound’s pipeline also includes MW005, a topical therapeutic for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma that has demonstrated positive results in a recently completed Phase I/II study.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Hani Lexunburg

Chief Financial Officer

MediWound Ltd.

ir@mediwound.com

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



