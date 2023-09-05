Electro Filings LLC launches ElectroSytes: Elevate Your Investor Relations with Cutting-Edge IR Management System

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectroSytes, a leading innovator in investor relations technology, is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art IR Management System. With ElectroSytes' suite of features, businesses can effortlessly deploy automated, branded, compliant, and modern Investor Relations (IR) Websites with just a few clicks, and seamlessly self-manage all facets of their IR Website without the need for costly managed services.



ElectroSytes IR Management System: Effortless IR Website Control

The ElectroSytes IR Management System empowers businesses to oversee all aspects of their investor relations website with ease. From Design & Branding to Stock Pricing & Breakdown, News & Press Releases to Filings, Leadership & Governance to Analytics, and more, the platform offers an array of tools designed to streamline operations and enhance investor engagement.

Revolutionizing Investor Relations with Cutting-Edge Features

Design & Branding: Access a library of website designs tailored to your company's branding, ensuring a cohesive and professional online presence.

Stock Pricing & Breakdown: Provide real-time pricing and historical breakdown of your stock, offering investors comprehensive insights.

News & Press Releases: Automate the publication of news and press releases on your IR Website, directly from any publisher or newswire.

Filings: Streamline the publication of all filings in multiple compliant formats, ensuring transparency and regulatory adherence.

Leadership & Governance: Showcase your company's leadership and governance practices, including initiatives like ERG and DEI, reinforcing your commitment to responsible business practices.

Help Center: Offer a comprehensive help center to address questions and enable seamless communication between your community and IR team.

Analytics: Gain invaluable insights into investor engagement, enabling data-driven decisions and strategies.

Subscribers Management: Expand your investor network and effortlessly communicate with potential and existing investors.

Elevate Your Investor Relations Efforts with ElectroSytes' Benefits

Compliance: Ensure full compliance with SEC, Accessibility, and Privacy regulations, including ADA, GDPR, CCPA, WCAG, and AODA.

Automation (No Costly Managed Services): Leverage automation to enhance investor communication while reducing the need for resource-intensive management.

Modern Website Designs: Deliver an exceptional user experience through modern, mobile-responsive designs, bringing IR Websites into the 21st century.

Enterprise Grade Security: Rely on ElectroSytes' SOC 2 Type 2 certified security practices to safeguard your company's and user's data.

Performance & Uptime: Enjoy a high-performing platform designed for robust traffic, ensuring 99.9% uptime year-round.

Stellar Support: Access both an intuitive platform and a responsive support team, dedicated to your success.

"ElectroSytes' IR Management Platform empowers businesses to focus on strategic investor relations efforts while leveraging cutting-edge technology for automation and compliance," said Rudy Singh, CEO. "Our goal is to revolutionize the way companies manage their investor relations, offering seamless control, compliance assurance, and enhanced engagement."

About ElectroSytes

ElectroSytes is a trailblazing innovator in investor relations technology, dedicated to simplifying and automating IR efforts. With a suite of features designed to streamline communication, ensure compliance, and provide invaluable insights, ElectroSytes empowers businesses to thrive in today's fast-paced investor landscape. For more information, visit https://electrosytes.com/

