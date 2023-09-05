New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oncology Information System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489164/?utm_source=GNW



Oncology Information System Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the oncology information system (OIS) market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & diagnostic imaging center, ablation care center and cancer care center, government institution, and research facility markets. The global oncology information system market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number of cancer related cases, increasing use of revolutionary integrated technologies in healthcare, and rising adoption of this technology to simplify the handling of patient data.



Oncology Information System Market



Oncology Information System Market by Segments

Oncology Information System Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global oncology information system market by product, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Oncology Information System Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Software

Patient Information Systems

Treatment Planning Systems

Services

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Maintenance Services



Oncology Information System Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Medical Oncology

Radiation Oncology

Surgical Oncology



Oncology Information System Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ablation Care Centers and Cancer Care Centers

Government Institutions

Research Facilities



Oncology Information System Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Oncology Information System Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies oncology information system companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the oncology information system companies profiled in this report include:

Elekta AB

Accuray

Varian Medical Systems

RaySearch Laboratories

Cerner

BrainLab

Philips Healthcare

Oncology Information System Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that medical oncology will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the substantial use of OIS technology to determine patient treatment outcomes in order to increase the survival rate of patients.

Hospital & diagnostic imaging center is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing need for innovative technologies in hospital settings to manage and coordinate multiple workflows and interdisciplinary care needed while curing cancer patients.

North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of geriatric population, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing adoption of EMR (electronic medical record) technology to aid in better treatment possibilities in healthcare sector of the region.

Features of the Oncology Information System Market



Market Size Estimates: Oncology information system market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Oncology information system market size by various segments, such as by product, application, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Oncology information system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, application, end use, and regions for the oncology information system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the oncology information system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the oncology information system market size?

Answer: The global oncology information system market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for oncology information system market?

Answer: The global oncology information system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the oncology information system market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing number of cancer related cases, increasing use of revolutionary integrated technologies in healthcare, and rising adoption of this technology to simplify the handling of patient data.

Q4. What are the major segments for oncology information system market?

Answer: The future of the oncology information system (OIS) market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & diagnostic imaging center, ablation care center and cancer care center, government institution, and research facility markets.

Q5. Who are the key oncology information system companies?



Answer: Some of the key oncology information system companies are as follows:

Q6. Which oncology information system segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that medical oncology will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the substantial use of OIS technology to determine patient treatment outcomes in order to increase the survival rate of patients.

Q7. In oncology information system market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of geriatric population, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing adoption of EMR (electronic medical record) technology to aid in better treatment possibilities in healthcare sector of the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the oncology information system market by product (software and services), application (medical oncology, radiation oncology, and surgical oncology), end use (hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers, ablation care centers and cancer care centers, government institutions, and research facilities), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



