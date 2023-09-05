1 Angel Group To Showcase Innovative, Growth Stage Companies at First Investor Capital Expo in Philadelphia Since 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East are proud to announce the return of an in-person Investor Capital Expo to Philadelphia’s CYTO|PHL in the Cira Center on October 25, 2023. This unique event is open to all accredited angel investors and sponsors, and more than 150 accredited angel investors will attend in-person with an opportunity for investors from other regions to attend virtually.



Keiretsu Forum is a network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 33 North American Chapters and 23 International Chapters. In 2022, for the sixth consecutive year, Keiretsu Forum was ranked the #1 angel group in Seed and Series A activity by the Angel Resource Institute’s HALO Report.

The Investor Capital Expo will showcase 12 US-based growth-stage companies seeking funding. In addition to the presenting companies, Ron Weissman, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Angel Capital Association and Chair of the Software Industry Group for the Band of Angels, will lead a strong lineup of keynotes, panels, and an educational track. Investors are guaranteed that Ron will lead a fascinating discussion about the state of angel investing.

"The Investor Capital Expo is the premier gathering of the angel capital community and was created to foster collaboration among angel groups, family offices, venture capitalists and independent investors active in early stage opportunities. We are thrilled to bring an in-person lineup back to Philadelphia and in such an innovative space,” says Howard Lubert, Regional President Keiretsu Forum. “The Expo provides a platform to showcase the best of the companies that have completed the rigorous Keiretsu due-diligence process and are actively funding.”

Accredited investors are now able to get additional information and register for a full conference pass here. The conference pass includes all sessions and deep-dive breakout sessions with each presenting company.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 33 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!

MEDIA CONTACT

Cindi Sutera

610-613-2773

cindis@amscommunications.net