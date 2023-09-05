Harpoon Therapeutics to Host KOL Event in Person and via Webcast on September 15, 2023

KOLs to provide insight and discussion of HPN328 targeting SCLC, NEPC and other neuroendocrine tumors



Abstract with HPN328 interim data accepted for poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) being held October 20-24, 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that management will host an in-person event “DLL3 Market Opportunity and KOL Discussion of HPN328”, in New York on September 15, 2023 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. ET. Invited key opinion leaders (KOLs) will discuss HPN328, a DLL3-targeting tri-specific T cell engager, and its potential in the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), NEPC (neuroendocrine prostate cancer) and other neuroendocrine carcinomas. The agenda will also include a management overview of the market potential for selected DLL3 expressing tumor types and an update on Harpoon’s clinical development pipeline, including upcoming milestones.

KOL Guest Speakers

Himisha Beltran, M.D., Associate Professor, Medical Oncology, Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School

Erin Schenk, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com .

