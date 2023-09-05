New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Life Science Instrumentation Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489163/?utm_source=GNW



Life Science Instrumentation Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global life science instrumentation market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, agriculture and food industries, environmental testing labs, and clinical research organizations. The global life science instrumentation market is expected to reach an estimated $67.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing focus towards precision medicine s, and rising demand for analytical instruments along with huge growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries globally.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Life Science Instrumentation Market by Segments

The study includes trends and forecast for the global life science instrumentation market by technology, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Spectroscopy

Chromatography



PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

Immunoassays

Lyophilization

Liquid Handling

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Microscopy

Flow Cytometry

Next-Generation Sequencing

Centrifuges

Electrophoresis

Cell Counting

Others



Life Science Instrumentation Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Research Applications

Clinical and Diagnostic Applications

Others



Life Science Instrumentation Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Agriculture and Food Industries

Environmental Testing Labs

Clinical Research Organizations

Others



Life Science Instrumentation Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Life Science Instrumentation Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies life science instrumentation companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the life science instrumentation companies profiled in this report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Bruker

Hitachi Hightech

Life Science Instrumentation Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that spectroscopy will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising demand for advanced instruments in oncology research, increasing requirement for better sensitivity and enhanced speed, and growing adoption of real time analysis.

Within this market, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment will remain the largest segment because of existence of advanced facilities, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, along with the growing number of patients requiring diagnostics in hospitals.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing research and development activities, existence of large number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, along with significant government funding for life science researches in this region.

Features of the Life Science Instrumentation Market



Market Size Estimates: Life science instrumentation market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Life science instrumentation market size by various segments, such as by technology, application, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Life science instrumentation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by technology, application, end use industry, and regions for the life science instrumentation market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the life science instrumentation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the life science instrumentation market size?

Answer: The global life science instrumentation market is expected to reach an estimated $67.6 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for life science instrumentation market?

Answer: The global life science instrumentation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the life science instrumentation market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing number of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing focus towards precision medicine s, and rising demand for analytical instruments along with huge growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries globally.

Q4. What are the major segments for life science instrumentation market?

Answer: The future of the global life science instrumentation market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, agriculture and food industries, environmental testing labs, and clinical research organizations.

Q5. Who are the key life science instrumentation companies?



Answer: Some of the key life science instrumentation companies are as follows:

Q6. Which life science instrumentation segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that spectroscopy will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising demand for advanced instruments in oncology research, increasing requirement for better sensitivity and enhanced speed, and growing adoption of real time analysis.

Q7. In life science instrumentation market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing research and development activities, existence of large number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, along with significant government funding for life science researches in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global life science instrumentation market by technology (spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR (polymerase chain reaction), immunoassays, lyophilization, liquid handling, clinical chemistry analyzers, microscopy, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, centrifuges, electrophoresis, cell counting, and others), application (research applications, clinical and diagnostic applications, and others), end use industry (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, agriculture and food industries, environmental testing labs, clinical research organizations, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



