Influenza Diagnostic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global influenza diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnostic laboratory and hospital & clinic markets. The global influenza diagnostic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of chronic diseases, growing government initiatives to monitor influenza, and introduction of technologically advanced influenza diagnostics tests.



Influenza Diagnostic Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Influenza Diagnostic Market by Segments

Influenza Diagnostic Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global influenza diagnostic market by product, test type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Influenza Diagnostic Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Test kits and reagents

Instruments

Others



Influenza Diagnostic Market by Test Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Traditional Tests

Molecular Diagnostic Assays

Others



Influenza Diagnostic Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Others



Influenza Diagnostic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Influenza Diagnostic Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies influenza diagnostic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the influenza diagnostic companies profiled in this report include:

3M

Hoffmann-La Roche

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hologic

Quidel Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Sekisui Diagnostics

SA Scientific

Meridian Bioscience

Influenza Diagnostic Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that molecular diagnostic assay will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing number of influenza research for diagnostic technologies along with rising awareness of early diagnosis of disease across the globe.

Within this market, hospitals & clinics will remain the largest segment because of rising number of hospitals, growing awareness of influenza diagnostics among people, and increasing demand for rapid diagnostic testing equipment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing aging population, increasing prevalence of influenza, and existence of key players in this region.

Features of the Influenza Diagnostic Market



Market Size Estimates: Influenza diagnostic market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Influenza diagnostic market size by various segments, such as by product, test type, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Influenza diagnostic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, test type, end use industry, and regions for the influenza diagnostic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the influenza diagnostic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the influenza diagnostic market size?

Answer: The global influenza diagnostic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for influenza diagnostic market?

Answer: The global influenza diagnostic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the influenza diagnostic market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing number of chronic diseases, growing government initiatives to monitor influenza, and introduction of technologically advanced influenza diagnostics tests.

Q4. What are the major segments for influenza diagnostic market?

Answer: The future of the global influenza diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnostic laboratory and hospital & clinic markets.

Q5. Who are the key influenza diagnostic companies?



Answer: Some of the key influenza diagnostic companies are as follows:

Q6. Which influenza diagnostic segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that molecular diagnostic assay will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing number of influenza research for diagnostic technologies along with rising awareness of early diagnosis of disease across the globe.

Q7. In influenza diagnostic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing aging population, increasing prevalence of influenza, and existence of key players in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global influenza diagnostic market by product (test kits and reagents, instruments, and others), test type (traditional tests, molecular diagnostic assays, and others), end use industry (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to influenza diagnostic market or related to influenza diagnostic companies, influenza diagnostic market size, influenza diagnostic market share, influenza diagnostic analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

