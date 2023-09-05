Global Optical Coatings Market Set for Strong Growth: Industrial Demand in APAC and Europe Drives Expansion to $19.6 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Coatings Market by Technology (Vacuum Deposition, E-Beam Evaporation, Sputtering Process, and Ion Assisted Deposition (IAD)), Type, End-Use Industry, and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, and Rest of World) - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical coatings market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from USD 13.2 billion in 2023 to USD 19.6 billion by 2028, with a substantial CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The burgeoning demand for optical coatings in industrial applications in emerging economies of APAC and Europe is a major driving force behind this growth.
Premium Insights:
- Optical Coatings Market in North America to Offer Attractive Opportunities During Forecast Period
- US and Electronics & Semiconductor End Use Industry Largest Markets for Optical Coatings in North America in 2022
- Vacuum Deposition Segment Estimated to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023
- Filter Coatings Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR in Optical Coatings Market During Forecast Period
- Solar Power Segment to be Fastest-Growing End Use Industry During Forecast Period
Segmentation Analysis:
Technology:
- E-Beam Evaporation (second-largest growing technology during forecast period)
- Sputtering
- Others
Type:
- Anti-Reflective Coatings
- High Reflective Coatings (second largest growing type)
- Filter Coatings
- Beam Splitter Coatings
- Transparent Electrodes
- Electrochromic Coatings
- Mirror Coatings
- Others
End-Use Industry:
- Electronics & Semiconductor
- Telecommunication
- Infrastructure
- Automotive
- Military & Defense
- Solar Power (fastest-growing end-use industry)
- Medical
- Others
Regional Insights:
- APAC secured the second-largest market share in the Optical Coatings Market in 2022. Rapid economic growth, government initiatives promoting sustainable manufacturing solutions, and the growth of electronics & semiconductor and military & defense industries are driving demand in this region. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are key contributors to this growth.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
- Rise in Demand for Optical Coatings from Electronics & Semiconductor Industry
- Growing Solar Power Industry to Drive Market
- Technological Advancements in Optical Equipment and Fabrication Processes
Restraints:
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- High R&D and Equipment Cost
Opportunities:
- Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Electronics
- Growing Demand for High-Speed Communication Networks
Challenges:
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Maintaining Environmental Durability of Optical Coatings
Key Companies Mentioned:
- Artemis Optical Limited
- Abrisa Technologies
- Alluxa
- Asml Berlin (Berliner Glas)
- Andover Corporation
- Beneq
- Coherent Corp.
- Cascade Optical Corporation
- Dupont
- Deposition Sciences, Inc. (DSI)
- Denton Vacuum
- Evaporated Coatings, Inc.
- Inrad Optics, Inc.
- Janos Technology LLC
- Lambda Research Optics Inc.
- Materion Corporation
- MLD Technologies
- Nano Quarz Wafer
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- Newport Corporation
- Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd.
- PPG
- Reynard Corporation
- Visimax Technologies Inc.
- Zeiss Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5udked
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment