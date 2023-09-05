ZEEKR welcomes Giovanni Lanfranchi as new CEO of CEVT

ZEEKR’s technology center in Europe, CEVT, announces the appointment of Giovanni Lanfranchi as CEO, effective September 4. He succeeds Mats Fägerhag, who founded CEVT in 2013 and led the organisation for over a decade.



Giovanni joins CEVT as an IT industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in senior engineering leadership roles.

Most recently as EVP, Chief Product and Technology Officer for HERE Technologies, Giovanni spearheaded the Open Location Platform for location-based intelligence use cases including sustainable mobility, supply chains and logistics, digital twins and autonomous driving. He has a long tenure at IBM, progressing through several leadership roles with large and complex software development organisations over multiple continents. He is credited with leading the digital transformation of the IBM Services organisation into the Cloud and AI/Machine Learning computing space.

”I am delighted to welcome Giovanni Lanfranchi as CEO of CEVT. For the global ZEEKR organisation, CEVT is a unique and vital asset spearheading advanced hardware and software engineering and mobility technologies. In line with the industry’s rapid evolution and the demands of customers worldwide, ZEEKR will continue to enhance its capabilities on smart hardware and software engineering. Giovanni, with his extensive digital and transformational experience, will bring invaluable expertise to CEVT and to ZEEKR in the coming phase.”, says Andy An, President of Geely Holding Group and CEO of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Mats Fägerhag for his dedication and achievements during his time at the helm of CEVT. Under Mats’s leadership over many years the CEVT team has made immeasurable contributions to the success of the Geely family, “continues Andy.

“I am excited to join CEVT and ZEEKR, particularly considering CEVT’s track record of groundbreaking products and ZEEKR’s promising market potential The dynamic and innovation-driven culture is an ideal fit. I’m eager to meet the teams and continue the transformation journey, building further on CEVT’s accomplishments and fostering a sense of one global team across China and Europe”, says Giovanni Lanfranchi.

About CEVT

CEVT is the European R&D center for ZEEKR, a company within the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Founded in 2013, we are an international company with a strong vision of contributing to a different and better tomorrow. We do this by driving and developing innovative intelligent vehicle architectures, software solutions and digital mobility services. Automotive is our DNA, smart mobility is our core. Through our world-leading expertise and collaborations, we create innovative technology solutions that contribute to an autonomous, connected and more sustainable future. CEVT's work comes to life in products and services from world-leading brands.

CEVT is located at Uni3 By Geely, Lindholmen, Gothenburg, Sweden.





About ZEEKR

ZEEKR is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. ZEEKR aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply chain. ZEEKR’s value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution’s provider.

ZEEKR began delivery of its first product, ZEEKR 001 in October 2021 and started delivery of ZEEKR 009 MPV in early 2023. It has announced plans to sell vehicles in Europe, Middle East and Asian markets with an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.



