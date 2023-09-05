New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass-to-Metal Seal Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489159/?utm_source=GNW



Glass-to-Metal Seal Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global glass-to-metal seal market looks promising with opportunities in the military & defense, automotive, energy & utility, healthcare, telecommunication, and consumer electronic applications. The global glass-to-metal seal market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing usage of these seals in the manufacturing of fuel cells, electrical penetration control, airbag initiation, and veterinary and dental applications and increasing demand of the automotive electronics in the manufacturing of the technologically advanced automotive vehicles across the globe.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global glass-to-metal seal market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Glass-to-Metal Seal Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Matched Seals

Compression Seals

Others



Glass-to-Metal Seal Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Military & Defense

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Others



Glass-to-Metal Seal Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, glass-to-metal seal companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass-to-metal seal companies profiled in this report include:

AMTEK

Amkor Technology

Complete Hermetics

Concept Group

Dietze Group

Egide Group

Electrovac

Kyocera

Palomar Technologies

SGA Technologies

Schott

The analyst forecasts that compression seals will remain the larger type segment over the forecast period because of its usage in the automotive and energy sectors for safe operation of electronics in risky circumstances.

Military & defense will remain the largest application segment due to its increasing application in various vacuum feedthroughs, sealed relays, thermal sensors, pin feed-through terminals, injector pipes, LEDs, beam-line feedthroughs, thermocouple feedthroughs, packages for electronic components, AC/DC power distribution assemblies, and time delay equipment.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, growing disposable income of consumer, and increasing demand for glass-to-metal seals in the consumer electronic, energy and utility, automotive and transportation, and telecommunication industries in this region.

Market Size Estimates: Glass-to-metal seal market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Glass-to-metal seal market size by various segments, such as by type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Glass-to-metal seal market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, application, and regions for the glass-to-metal seal market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass-to-metal seal market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

