India UPS Battery (Lead-Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Cadmium) Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2029F

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India UPS Battery Market By Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Cadmium, Others), By Mode (Installation, Replacement, Maintenance & Service), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India UPS battery market was valued at USD 139.65 million in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.36% owing to rising dependence on electricity, expanding commercial and industrial segments, with power outages being a frequently occurring in the country, specifically during peak consumption hours, an uninterrupted power supply is a mandate.

Measures such as installing UPS battery is necessary for various economic segments of the country to work efficiently with negligible downtime.



Burgeoning Advantages of UPS Battery in Data Centre

Due to the rising of data-related services in the nation, there has been a huge increase in the demand for data centers, which is driving the demand for UPS batteries across the country. Cloud-based services are gaining traction; hence online services are required, which is surging the need for UPS systems across the country.

The growing utilization of cloud computing & virtualization has led to a rise in data centers. The rising colocation providers across India are highly inclined toward remodeling their data center UPS solutions to meet the customer demand to deliver the data rapidly, thus, propelling the demand for data center UPS solutions.

In addition, the life expectancy of a UPS in a data center is ~10-15 years. Lead-acid battery works for ~3-6 years, while lithium-ion battery lasts ~10 years or longer. Due to the latest advancement in UPS batteries, companies in India are highly focused on designing advanced battery systems for data centers.

This battery of UPS has 46% lesser footprints and is 20% lighter compared to traditional lead acid battery systems. Thus, the growing deployment of UPS batteries for data centers, due to their numerous advantages such as high energy efficiency, high performance, and lightweight, is compelling the India UPS battery market growth.

Government Plans Booming the Market Growth

The National e-Governance Plan has provided extra impetus. The initiative's major goal is to computerize and digitize numerous government offices and agencies, which requires a continuous supply of electricity, thereby creating a fulcrum for the expansion of the UPS industry.

Further initiatives, such as Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (PMGDISHA) and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), aim to bridge the digital divide. The development of the India UPS battery market is primarily guided by government initiatives for digitalization, and it is projected that government projects, together with economic growth, infrastructure projects, and surveillance needs, might surge the market growth in the near future. Thus, such initiatives toward digital India are likely to surge the demand for UPS systems.

Growing Attention Towards Green UPS Systems

The past few years have seen a speedy hike in energy prices and environmental awareness by consumers. For these reasons, various companies have developed an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) technology to reduce energy consumption, also referred to as Green UPS technology.

Green UPS design reduces the power consumption of UPS systems by up to 75% compared to conventional UPS systems. Thus, an energy-efficiency design has become one of the top factors customers consider when comparing UPS products. Further, green UPS solutions have advanced monitoring and thermal designing systems that reduce heat generation.

Therefore, green UPS demand is anticipated to increase at a substantial rate over the forecast period, attributed to the increased adoption of green UPS devices across various applications such as IT networks and telecommunications. For instance, market player Vertiv introduced several uninterruptible power supply (UPS) options in June 2022, including the Vertiv Liebert ITA2 - 30 kVA and the Vertiv Liebert EXM2.

Hence, UPS is more environmentally friendly because of this technology, and due to this factor, people are moving towards a green UPS system. Owing to this, the India UPS batteries market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Challenges: Mechanical & Electrical Limitations

Numerous industries have experienced a transition, with companies switching from physical documents to digitalization. With the huge market adoption of the internet, sectors are investing in managing humongous amounts of data. The unexpected loss of power can damage CPUs, resulting in the loss of important business data.

Since to avoid any data loss, the acceptance of UPS is surging across all industries/vertices. However, there are some significant causes that might lead to UPS battery failures. Other batteries, such as telecom & switchgear batteries, are built for longer endurance, usually 4-8 hr. But, if a user operates a UPS battery for telecom applications, it will force the battery to operate for a longer time than the intended purpose, which might cause the battery's plates to overheat and fail at some point.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India UPS battery market.

Exide Industries Limited

Amara Raja Batteries Limited

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Su-Kam Power Systems Limited

HBL Power Systems Limited

Okaya Power Private Limited

V-Guard Industries Ltd

Fujiyama Power Systems Pvt Ltd

Jayachandran Industries Private Limited

Green Vision Technologies Private Limited

Report Scope:

Voice of Customer



Brand Awareness

Key Factors Considered While Purchasing UPS Battery

Key Satisfaction Level

India UPS Battery Market, By Type:

Lead-Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel Cadmium

Others

India UPS Battery Market, By Mode:

Installation

Replacement

Maintenance & Service

India UPS Battery Market, By Application:

Data Centers

Manufacturing

IT/Ites

Healthcare

Housing Complexes

BFSI

Railways

Telecom

MSMEs

Travel & Tourism

SOHOs

Others

India UPS Battery Market, By Size:

Small Battery

7Ah

12Ah

Medium Battery

24Ah

42Ah

65Ah

100Ah

200Ah

India UPS Battery Market, By Region:

South India

North India

West India

East India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgjl4d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.