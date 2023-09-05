Recovery Centers of America Recognizes September as ‘National Recovery Month’ With Tips for Community Engagement

King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today celebrates September as “National Recovery Month” by promoting awareness of evidence-based treatments and recovery practices. The month is a time to show appreciation to all those committed to helping others achieve recovery and share advice about ways communities can get involved to support those struggling to overcome substance use disorders.

“September is a month of transition, as summer fades and so many people settle into traditional routines surrounding work and school,” said Brett Cohen, chief executive officer of Recovery Centers of America. “It is a perfect time for communities, families and individuals to unite in support of evidence-based recovery, which has the distinct power to save lives. RCA applauds all our partners who share our mission in the many communities we serve, and we especially recognize those who have reached recovery themselves.”

Recovery Month is a time to praise the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and acknowledge the dedicated service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible. RCA urges everyone to come together to raise awareness and support those who are still struggling to overcome addiction.

RCA offers a few tips to spread the message of National Recovery Month:

Reaching Out

Reach out to people you know in recovery. They may or may not be struggling, but either way they will appreciate the gesture. Celebrate their success and make sure they’re doing OK. Remind them it’s National Recovery Month and suggest they reach out to others they know and do the same.

Successful recovery is a daily habit and it’s not meant to be undertaken alone. A simple phone call, text or video call can do wonders. It’s important for people in the recovery community to support one another, and everyone in recovery shares a bond by living through similar circumstances. So, reach out, say hello, and make a difference. You’ll likely benefit from these interactions too. Whether you end up talking someone through a tough moment or reconnecting with an old friend, you’ll walk away feeling better – and they likely will too.

Social Media

Spread the word about National Recovery Month by posting on social media. If you’re in recovery or have been affected by addiction, you may want to consider sharing your own story so others can learn from it. For additional impact, urge others in recovery to do the same. Get those success stories out into the world — they could urge someone who is struggling to seek help themselves. If you don’t want to share your own story, at least let your followers know it’s National Recovery Month. Educating people about the importance of recovery cannot be understated.

Attend Meetings

Celebrate your own recovery at a meeting. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished and let others know they should be proud of their successes as well. Remind meeting attendees it’s Recovery Month and to spread the word themselves or reach out to someone who may be in need.

Vital Resources

RCA hosts a variety of recovery-themed meetings via Zoom that are open to the public. From virtual morning inspiration meetings to family and moms support groups, there is something for everyone. Also take advantage of 12-Step recovery meetings sponsored by Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA), both of which have listings of online meetings on their websites.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, known as SAMHSA, also offers a Recovery Month toolkit to help communities encourage awareness and support prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

“We celebrate recovery in September, but we recognize success indeed takes a year-round commitment,” said Cohen. “That said, everyone can use this time to raise awareness about what it means to be in recovery, and to break down barriers and obstacles to understanding. Throughout this month, RCA will be focused on spreading the message that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover.”

If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

