SomaLogic expands agreement with Novo Nordisk to 2025

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, announced today that it is extending its collaborative agreement with global healthcare innovator, Novo Nordisk. As part of the agreement, which now extends into the end of 2025, Novo Nordisk will expand its use of the SomaScan® proteomics platform in drug research and development. Novo Nordisk will also use SomaLogic’s SomaSignal® tests for investigations into cardiometabolic and other diseases. This extension builds upon a previous agreement between the two companies, which was announced in 2021.



“SomaLogic has been very pleased with our partnership with Novo Nordisk which spans more than a decade,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Adam Taich. “We are proud that our SomaScan platform is being used in their research and development of new potential treatments for serious chronic diseases.”

Novo Nordisk previously partnered with SomaLogic to provide proteins of interest that expanded the SomaScan platform’s previous offering to its current industry-leading offering of more than 7,000 proteins. SomaLogic’s proprietary protein detection and analysis technology measures how proteins function and interact, supporting researchers in drug research and development, and biomarker identification efforts.

For more than twenty years, SomaLogic has grown from its roots in the research lab to become a global leader in proteomics technology. With this lineage comes a deep understanding of the needs that life science researchers have as they progress complex studies that demand both precision as well as skill and efficiency. The extension of this partnership with Novo Nordisk is the latest example of SomaLogic’s dedication to delivering the quality and quantity of biological insights to meet these needs - from bench to bedside.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic is catalyzing drug research and development and biomarker identification as a global leader in proteomics technology. With a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample, SomaLogic can run 7,000 protein measurements, covering more than a third of the approximately 20,000 proteins in the human body. For more than 20 years we’ve supported pharmaceutical companies, and academic and contract research organizations who rely on our protein detection and analysis technologies to fuel drug, disease, and treatment discoveries in such areas as oncology, diabetes, and cardiovascular, liver and metabolic diseases. Find out more at www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on LinkedIn.

