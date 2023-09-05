VERB’s MARKET.live Launches Groundbreaking TikTok Integration

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the company behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, announces today that it has completed and launched a technology integration and strategic relationship with global social media platform TikTok. This initiative leverages TikTok's groundbreaking Shop feature and evidences VERB’s commitment to amplify MARKET.live's hosts’, vendors’, and creators' reach and impact across platforms, which now includes direct access to TikTok’s 150 million US users.



One of MARKET.live’s most compelling platform features is the ability for its sellers to broadcast their livestreams simultaneously across multiple social platforms. What makes this integration with TikTok so important is that not only can MARKET.live sellers stream on TikTok simultaneously, but now their customers can check-out directly on and through the TikTok app, creating a far more seamless, friction-free buying experience for TikTok users that prefer not to leave the app to complete a purchase.

One of the biggest advantages of this new integration and strategic relationship is access to a comprehensive dashboard of real-time sales data, not just of MARKET.live sales, but of product sales across all of TikTok, identifying what products are trending at any given moment, allowing MARKET.live creators to quickly launch shoppable ads and short-form and long-form live streams featuring those products from the vast catalogue of products available on MARKET.live.

“The integration with TikTok Shop represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of MARKET.live, marrying the dynamic capabilities of MARKET.live with TikTok's visionary Shop feature and the enormously expansive reach of the TikTok platform,” states VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia.

“MARKET.live's integration with TikTok represents an unparalleled opportunity for hosts, vendors, and creators to magnify their audiences exponentially. By simulcasting their streams on TikTok, these sellers can tap into TikTok's vast user base while allowing TikTok viewers watching engaging content on TikTok to effortlessly access the products showcased and make purchases without leaving the TikTok app. The checkout process seamlessly flows through TikTok and back to MARKET.live, ensuring a cohesive and secure experience. This collaboration bridges the gap between creative content and seamless social shopping, delivering and capitalizing on the powerful convergence of entertainment and commerce.”

“This strategic move underscores VERB’s dedication to pushing boundaries and we look forward to sharing many more of the innovations we’ve been working on quietly behind the scenes. We expect this to become a very exciting year for our Company and our stockholders with more announcements forthcoming,” concluded Mr. Cutaia.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

info@verb.tech