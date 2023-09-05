US Department of Agriculture Identifies SteraMist iHP Technology as Potential Solution for Honey Bee Colony Collapse

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the completion of a study funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) which demonstrated SteraMist iHP as an effective treatment of deformed wing virus (DWV) contaminated hive substrates.



The study aimed to determine if the use of cold plasma ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP) can reduce the infectivity of DWV to naïve honey bee pupae. Deformed wing virus (DWV) is a widespread pathogen of Apis mellifera (Western and European) honey bees and contributes to the collapse of established honey bee colonies. Widespread colony collapse could result in a significant decline in the diversity of fresh produce and substantially impact human nutrition on a global scale. Honey bees become infected by interacting with DWV-contaminated beeswax in the hive and it is of critical importance for the USDA and NIFA to identify a non-toxic, quick, and effective disinfection system capable of deactivating latent DWV on hive substrates.

The study utilized a SteraMist Environment System along with TOMI’s Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) solution which was passed through a nozzle that generated an ultra-fine 0.05 – 3-micron particle mist. The mist was then ionized by cold plasma generated between two pin electrodes for a 15-minute application time on aliquots or sub-sample of a larger whole of phosphate-buffered saline solution either with or without deformed wing virus (DWV). The aliquots were then injected into naïve honey bee pupae, which were allowed to progress for three days prior to DWV content analysis.

The findings confirmed the efficacy of iHP as a fast and effective method for pathogen decontamination of deformed wing virus in honey bee substrate. The development of infection in honey bees injected with DWV-positive aliquots treated with ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP) was statistically significantly reduced compared to the infection levels in honey bees injected with the DWV-positive aliquots without SteraMist treatment. Additionally, iHP treatment was found to achieve higher levels of DWV inactivation at a substantially shorter treatment duration when compared to ethylene oxide treatment or gamma irradiation. SteraMist’s non-toxic properties provide further environmental advantages as ethylene oxide and gamma irradiation have potential risks, including toxicity to users and harmful byproducts. Treatment of DWV-contaminated hive substrates with iHP, even with honeybees present, may be an effective way to decrease the impacts of DWV infection on honey bees. The complete findings can be downloaded here.

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI stated “These results validate the significant potential of iHP as a revolutionary technology for preventing honey bee colony collapse and subsequently protecting the global food system. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the USDA and NIFA, and we are committed to progressing SteraMist use in agricultural settings.”

CEO of TOMI Dr. Halden Shane took a more altruistic approach, “Our motto has always been Innovating for a Safer World. While no one can save the world from earthquakes, tsunamis hurricanes, volcanoes, or winged influenza, we believe SteraMist IHP technology can certainly put a dent into saving the world by keeping honey bees safer as the world would surely die without the honey bee. One of the greatest minds of all time, Albert Einstein, once said: “If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live.” Without bees, 30% of the food crops that are heavily dependent on bee pollination would be affected, so by losing honey bees, the food industry loses 18 billion dollars. I am so proud that this technology could play a role in saving the world!”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, food safety, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit https://steramist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com

