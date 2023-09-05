Decorative Glass Market Size & Share Surpass USD 8.7 billion by 2030, Rising at a 4% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for decorative glass was estimated to have acquired US$ 5.88 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to advance with a steady 4% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 and by 2030, the market is likely to gain US$ 8.7 billion .



The interior and exterior of residential and commercial buildings frequently utilize decorative glass because it adds beauty, privacy, light and space. The use of decorative glass expands the possibilities for artistic expression because it is a flexible and sustainable material. It helps architects and interior designers to realize their ideas via the use of elements that are both aesthetically pleasing and functionally sound.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=68738

Doors, stairs, railings, desks, tables, and walls in a variety of residential and commercial structures all feature decorative glass. Glass shelves, flooring, and furniture all fall under the category of ornamental glass.

Global Decorative Glass Market: Key Players



To fulfill the demand for decorative glass in diverse end-use sectors in both established and emerging nations, manufacturers are concentrating on increasing their production capacity.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global decorative glass market:

AGC Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

Taiwan Glass Industry Corp.

RSL Inc.

Bendheim

Guardian Glass LLC

ALUMCO LLC

Qingdao REXI Industries Co., Ltd

Glass Unlimited

NAM HENG GLASS GROUP

AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.

Ginde Glass Co., LTD

Noval Glass



Key developments in the global market for decorative glass are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Serip 2023 Three new collections from Serip- Origem, Dandelion, and Voa Rebirth, each including over 30 excellent pieces, were released.

The collection evokes primal components, such as stones that allude to the tectonic plates that formed the world after a catastrophic upheaval.

The beautiful embrace of vines and emerging roots represents the unwavering resolve to survive and flourish.

Origem represents prelude, beginning, and genesis. AGC Inc. 2022 The business has created 4K high-definition anti-glare (AG) glass.

The new AG glass suppresses light reflection while reducing sparkle (random unevenness on a screen produced by optical causes) by around 30%.

In the first half of 2023, the product will be released with the intention of being adopted by laptop PCs and other gadgets having 4K HD screens.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Market during the projected period is the increase in demand for decorative glass in the architecture and construction industry.

In the last few years, North American construction activity has dramatically expanded.

Another important factor anticipated to propel the market is the rise in demand for ornamental glass in back-painted glass applications.

Back-painted glass items provide a simple method to add a contemporary feel to rooms while also enhancing space and light.

They provide hues with cutting-edge, glossy and satin finishes for a modern appearance.



Market Trends for Decorative Glass

Residential accounted for more than 60% of the global market for decorative glass in terms of end use in 2019. It is anticipated that it will maintain its dominance between 2020 and 2030.

Decorative glass is frequently used to reduce heat and glare, block out outside noise, boost natural illumination, offer security, or enhance the décor. It is employed in many residential applications in addition to doors, windows, walls, shelves, cabinets, stairways, and balconies.

With a market share of more than 25%, windows dominated the decorative glass industry globally in terms of application in 2019.

The building and construction sector's explosive expansion is a major market driver for decorative glass. Window producers have started using beautiful glass in their creations. To create a desired aesthetic, these motifs may be combined with particular framing designs and various frame colors. They come in a variety of textures and colors and are strong.

Get Exclusive Discount on Decorative Glass Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=68738

Decorative Glass Market Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the decorative glass market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant proportion of the worldwide decorative glass market in terms of volume in 2019.

It is anticipated that the decorative glass market in Asia Pacific will continue to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In 2019, the region accounted for more than 50% of the worldwide market for decorative glass. Decorative glass is in great demand in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China is rising steadily owing to the rising use of decorative glass items in workplaces, malls, hotels & restaurants, and casinos in the area.

Global Decorative Glass Market Segmentation

Product Type

Single Glass

Colored

Scattered

Printed

Coated



●Laminated Glass

○Interlayer Film

■Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)

■Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

■Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

■Polyester (PET)

■Others (including Cast-in-place Liquid Resin)

Type

Colored

Fabric

Printed

Coated

Application

Partitions

Stairs

Wall Cladding

Windows

Others (including Furniture



End Use

Residential

Commercial

Offices

Malls

Hotels & Restaurants

Casinos

Others (including Airports)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Place an Order Copy of Decorative Glass Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=68738<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com