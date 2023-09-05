Micro-Electro-Mechanical System Market Size to Reach USD 30.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 7.3 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Sensor Type (Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Microphones, Micro speakers, Environmental Sensors, Optical Sensors, Others), By Actuator Type, By Vertical, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the global micro-electro-mechanical system market size was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 30.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR 7.3%, The industry development is characterized by robust dynamics that involve supply-chain operations and significant investments led by a pedagogical approach adopted by large players.

The micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) industry has witnessed significant developments lately, such as large investments, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships that have contributed remarkably to the industry's progress.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market Market Size in 2022 USD 15.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 30.5 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 7.3% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Sensor TypeInertial sensors, pressure sensors, microphones, micro speakers, environmental sensors, optical sensors, others By Actuator Type Optical, microfluidics, inkjet head, RF By Vertical Automotive, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, industrial, healthcare, telecom Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Texas Instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Knowles Electronics, LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Broadcom Inc., and HP Development Company, L.P., among others.

Segmentation Overview:



The global market has been segmented into sensor, actuator, application, and region. By sensor type, accelerometers dominated the global market in 2022. Accelerometers are widely used for automotive systems, consumer applications, industrial machinery, and inertial navigation systems. The microfluidics segment accounted for a significant position under actuators and is projected to continue its dominance in the forthcoming years. Consumer electronics is anticipated to account for a prominent growth in the forthcoming years attributed to the immense use of MEMS sensors for consumer electronics.

North America held a significant market share in 2022 and is projected to retain a dominant position, as the region is home to several companies with large-scale research and development in the automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. The trend of autonomous vehicles is growing due to the significance of sensors-driven automation technologies in the U.S.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, STMicroelectronics and Sanan Optoelectronics created a joint venture to produce a huge volume of 200mm Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices to suffice SiC for car electrification, energy, and industrial applications. The production is set to start in Q4 of 2025, with a complete development by 2028, as per the company sources. The total expenditure for this development is projected at USD 3.2 billion, with capital expenditures accounting for USD 2.4 billion for the next 5 years.

Analog Devices invested over USD one billion in a semiconductor water-fab facility in Beaverton, Oregon in 2023. The company plans to expand the production capacity for sensor-based products with an eco-friendly approach, targeting to reduce greenhouse emissions by 75% and water usage by 50% per production unit. Other investment highlights include creating ample employment opportunities, training programs for diverse groups in the workforce from local communities, and imparting semiconductor manufacturing fundamentals to the workforce to enhance their professional development.

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System Market Report Highlights:

The global micro-electro-mechanical system market share is projected at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2032. An increase in the use of automation in the automotive industry and the proliferation of Internet-of-Things (IoT) is likely to drive market growth.

The automotive manufacturing processes are embracing automation tools to accelerate production and meet the growing demand for vehicles in the consumer market. Therefore, the market growth has witnessed remarkable progress in the recent years.

The growing landscape of IoT and connected devices represents vast growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, innovative technologies can potentially disrupt methodologies in existing industries and create new market segments.

Based on sensor type, accelerometers dominate the global market and are widely found in applications like automotive systems, consumer electronics, and more.

Microfluidics actuators are projected to lead the market growth based on actuator type. These are used as lab-on-chips, microvalves, micro-pumps, and drug-delivery devices.

Based on vertical, the consumer electronics segment held a dominant position in 2022.

Based on region, North America accounted for a significant market share in 2022 and continues to retain a dominant position, particularly due to the rise in the adoption of MEMS sensors for automotive and healthcare research activities.

Some of the prominent players in the micro-electro-mechanical system market include Texas Instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Knowles Electronics, LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Broadcom Inc., and HP Development Company, L.P.

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System Market Segmentation:

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market, By Sensor Type (2023-2032)

Inertial Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Microphones

Micro speakers

Optical Sensors

Others

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market, By Actuator Type (2023-2032)

Optical

Microfluidics

Inkjet Head

RF

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market, By Vertical (2023-2032)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Aerospace

Industrial

Healthcare

Telecom

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



