Space Sensors Market to Hit USD 7.36 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.2% CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global space sensors market was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.82 billion in 2023 to USD 7.36 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Space or spaceborne sensors are specialized instruments utilized in space missions to collect essential data and observations concerning celestial bodies, Earth, spacecraft, and the space environment. The increasing number of space exploration missions conducted by different nations is expected to drive the market growth of space sensors over the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in their report titled "Global Space Sensors Market, 2023–2030."

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.36 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.82 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Platform

By Geography

By End User

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Space Sensors Market Growth Drivers Expanding Satellite Constellations to Catalyze the Space Sensors Market Growth Increasing Government Investments for Defense and Security Applications to Propel Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions Shifted Space Sensor Priorities Due to Pandemic Challenges

The global space sensors industry experienced a minor setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing disruptions in the supply chain that impacted the production and distribution of space-based sensors. Consequently, certain space agencies and companies redirected funding toward critical missions, resulting in heightened demand for certain space sensors while decreasing investment in non-essential applications.

Segments:

High-Resolution Imagery and Geospatial Prowess Maintain Optical Sensors' Dominance

By type, the market is classified into IMU sensors, GPS sensors, star sensors, optical sensors, synthetic aperture radar sensors, temperature sensors, vibration sensors, pressure sensors, gas sensors, and others. Optical sensors dominate by delivering high-resolution images and precise measurements for objects in space. Their significant application in geospatial imaging is expected to maintain their segment dominance.

Surge in Scheduled Satellite Launches Fuels Satellite Segmental Growth

By platform, the market is segmented into satellite, launch vehicle, rover, and testing probes & space station. The satellite segment is poised to be the dominant attributed to the escalating scheduled satellite launches by prominent public and private operators to serve various applications.

Defense Segment Growth Driven by Vital Military Applications

By end user, the market is trifurcated into civil, commercial, and defense. In 2022, the defense segment led the market with satellites being pivotal for military activities such as Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and arms control verification.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Report Coverage:



The research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent categories of space sensors. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints:

U.S. Space Force's Investment in Space Domain Awareness Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing significance of space-based assets for defense and security is driving the demand for sensors, which play a crucial role in intelligence gathering, early warning systems, and surveillance. An example of this trend is the U.S. Space Force's investment in ground and space-based sensors, surveillance systems, and commercial space tracking data to enhance space domain awareness, as seen in April 2023.

However, the space sensors market growth is likely to be impeded by sensor malfunctions and high costs.

Regional Insights:

North America's Commanding Position Driven by Government and Private Investments

North America has the largest space sensors market share, valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2022, driven by increased investments from government and private entities such as Blue Origin and SpaceX.

Europe is poised for substantial growth in the spaceborne sensors market, fueled by rising demand for advanced satellites.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry Leaders Drive Innovation in Consolidated Market for Enhanced Position

The market exhibits notable consolidation, primarily dominated by key industry participants. These major players channel their efforts into advancing technologies, introducing innovative products, and engaging in acquisitions and mergers to augment their market presence and effectively navigate competitive dynamics.

Key Industry Development:

March 2023: OneWeb announced the successful deployment and communication with 36 satellites launched by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, India.

