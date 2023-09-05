Germany CBD and Cannabis Regulation Report 2023: Recreational Cannabis is Expected to Undergo Major Changes with the Government Having Presented the First Draft of the Cannabis Act 2023

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detail analysis of the country's regulatory regime for hemp, cannabinoids including CBD, as well as medical and recreational cannabis

Cannabis - along with cannabis resin ("hashish, the separated resin of the plants of genus cannabis") - is classified as a scheduled substance according to Annex 1 of the German Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs Act.

Recreational cannabis is expected to undergo major changes in the coming years. The government has presented the first draft law (hereinafter the Cannabis Act draft) in July 2023, allowing self-cultivation and non-commercial cultivation through cannabis clubs.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts and synthetics

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Minor cannabinoids

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

