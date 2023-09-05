New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Heat Sealing Tape Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489156/?utm_source=GNW



Heat Sealing Tape Market Trends and Forecast



The future of the heat sealing tape market looks promising with opportunities in the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer good, electronic, automotive, and aerospace applications. The global heat sealing tape market is expected to reach an estimated $2.77 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for reliable and temperature resistant packaging, growing adoption of these tapes in the ecommerce industry, and rising requirement of these tapes to extend the shelf life and minimize the risk of spoilage especially in the food and beverage industry.



Heat Sealing Tape Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Heat Sealing Tape Market by Segments

Heat Sealing Tape Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global heat sealing tape market by product type, material, application, and region, as follows:



Heat Sealing Tape Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Carton Sealing

Bag Sealing

Masking

Industrial

Electrical

Reinforced

Double-Sided



Heat Sealing Tape Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Polypropylene

PVC

Polyethylene

Polyester

Polyimide

Others



Heat Sealing Tape Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Others



Heat Sealing Tape Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Heat Sealing Tape Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, heat sealing tape companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the heat sealing tape companies profiled in this report include:

DuPont Teijin Films

National Plastics

Blisterpak

Guangzhou Xinghang Insulating Material

Cangnan Huaxiang Textile

Heat Sealing Packaging Supplies & Equipment

Prairie State Group

Heat Sealing Tape Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that bag sealing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial use of bag heat sealing tapes for products requiring temperature-sensitive logistics during packaging and shipping.

Food is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing usage of heat sealing tapes to seal meat and seafood products to provide them with a non-stick and abrasion-resistant surface.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of major food manufacturing units, growing number of super and hyper markets, and continual expansion of the e-commerce sector in the region.

Features of the Heat Sealing Tape Market



Market Size Estimates: Heat sealing tape market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Heat sealing tape market size by various segments, such as by product type, material, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Heat sealing tape market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, material, application, and regions for the heat sealing tape market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the heat sealing tape market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the heat sealing tape market size?

Answer: The global heat sealing tape market is expected to reach an estimated $2.77 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for heat sealing tape market?

Answer: The global heat sealing tape market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the heat sealing tape market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing need for reliable and temperature resistant packaging, growing adoption of these tapes in the ecommerce industry, and rising requirement of these tapes to extend the shelf life and minimize the risk of spoilage especially in the food and beverage industry.

Q4. What are the major segments for heat sealing tape market?

Answer: The future of the heat sealing tape market looks promising with opportunities in the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer good, electronic, automotive, and aerospace applications.

Q6. Which heat sealing tape segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that bag sealing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial use of bag heat sealing tapes for products requiring temperature-sensitive logistics during packaging and shipping.

Q7. In heat sealing tape market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of major food manufacturing units, growing number of super and hyper markets, and continual expansion of the e-commerce sector in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global heat sealing tape market by product type (carton sealing, bag sealing, masking, industrial, electrical, reinforced, and double-sided), material (polypropylene, PVC, polyethylene, polyester, polyimide, and others), application (food, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, consumer goods, electronics, automotive, aerospace, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



