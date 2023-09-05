North America Hand Sanitizer Market to Worth USD 1.86 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking 4.9% CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American hand sanitizer market size stood at USD 1.30 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.33 billion in 2023 to USD 1.86 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Hand sanitizer has emerged as a highly popular and widely adopted trend, driven by the growing emphasis on health and hygiene in the face of increasing infectious disease outbreaks. Its rising popularity can be attributed to its time efficiency, powerful antibacterial properties, convenient portability for travel purposes, and gentle impact on the skin. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "North America Hand Sanitizer Market, 2023–2030."

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/north-america-hand-sanitizer-market-104294

List of Key Players Profiled in the North America Hand Sanitizer Market Report:

The Clorox Company (U.S.)

The 3M Company (U.S.)

Byotrol (U.K.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Vi-jon Inc.(U.S.)

GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Kutol Products Company, Inc. (U.S.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Artnaturals (U.S.)

Unilever PLC (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 1.86 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.30 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 170 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Form

By Type

By End - User

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa North America Hand Sanitizer Market Growth Drivers Progression of E-Commerce Distribution Channels to Favor Market Growth Intense Usage of the Product by Healthcare Professionals to Stimulate Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-hand-sanitizer-market-104294

Segments:

Wide Dispersion and Efficient Application Sets Gel Segment Apart



Based on product form, the market is divided into gel, spray, foam, and others. With its superior ability to disperse evenly across the entire palm using smaller quantities, the gel segment emerges as the frontrunner, surpassing other segments.

Rising Demand for Alcohol-based Sanitizers Due to Unmatched Effectiveness



By type, the market is segmented into alcohol-based sanitizer and alcohol-free sanitizer.

Alcohol-based sanitizers are expected to experience increased demand as they possess unparalleled efficacy in eliminating germs, bacteria, and viruses.

Vital Role of Hand-Sanitizers in Controlling Disease Dominates Hospital Segment

By end-user, the market is divided into schools, restaurants, hospitals, households, office buildings, and others. The hospital segment is poised to be the prevailing segment, primarily driven by the constant interaction of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, technicians, and others, with patients who are more susceptible to contagious diseases.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape:

Large Players Shifting Toward Organic/Natural Sanitizers to Accelerate Product Growth

There is an increasing number of manufacturers transitioning toward producing and manufacturing natural/organic-based hand-sanitizers. These products are known for their skin-friendly properties and contain fewer harmful chemicals. This shift toward natural and organic formulations is anticipated to significantly contribute to the North American hand sanitizer market share.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/north-america-hand-sanitizer-market-104294

Drivers and Restraints:

Smart Dispensers and Portable Sprays Redefine Hand Sanitization



Manufacturers are leading the way in product innovation by introducing cutting-edge solutions such as smart hand sanitizer dispensers. These advanced dispensers offer enhanced safety, simplicity, and reduced risk of disease transmission. For instance, Canadian brand Origen has developed a pocket spray hand sanitizer containing 70% isopropyl alcohol, striking the perfect balance between effectiveness and portability, making it convenient for users to carry it with ease.



However, an abundance of alternative products such as liquid hand wash, bar soap, cleansing cream, and various other options pose a restraint on the North American hand sanitizer market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Hygiene Protocols Drive Market Development Amidst Pandemic



The outbreak of coronavirus led to widespread adoption of preventive measures aimed at containing the transmission of the infection. Among these measures, the use of hand sanitizer gained significant traction. Citing data issued in September 2023 from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it has been highlighted that alcohol-based hand sanitizers play a crucial role in safeguarding individuals and the community at large from the coronavirus.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/north-america-hand-sanitizer-market-104294

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

North America Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2022-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Form (Value) Foam Gel Spray Others By Type (Value) Alcohol-Based Sanitizer Alcohol-Free Sanitizer By End-User (Value) Schools Restaurants Hospitals Households Office Buildings Others By Country (Value) U.S. Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

April 2023: SK Capital Partners, LP. acquired Apotex Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. to expand its presence in the Canadian hand sanitizer manufacturing industry.

Read Related Insights:

Shampoo Market to Worth USD 50.37 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking 5.57% CAGR

Skincare Market to Worth USD 167.22 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.21% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment