The future of the glass fiber filter paper market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries. The global glass fiber filter paper market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are introduction of binder-free filter papers for water and wastewater analysis, considerable use of these products for sediment and coarse particle removal in single and multiple processes, and increasing application of these papers in the healthcare as well as pharmaceutical industries.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



The study includes a forecast for the global glass fiber filter paper market by product type, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Glass Fiber Filter Paper Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

40 g/m2

70 g/m2

90 g/m2

110 g/m2

Others



Glass Fiber Filter Paper Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

HEPA

ULPA



Glass Fiber Filter Paper Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Aerospace

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others



Glass Fiber Filter Paper Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies glass fiber filter paper companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass fiber filter paper companies profiled in this report include.

Hollingsworth & Vose

Lydall

Ahlstrom

Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

Hokuetsu

Sinoma Science & Technology

The analyst forecasts that HEPA is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to its growing usage for reducing the danger of contamination at the time of manufacturing of various products, such as semiconductors, nuclear, medical equipment, hard drives, food, medicines, residential settings, hospitals, and transportation.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of filter papers in pharmaceutical manufacturing to separate liquids from precipitates or solids, including coatings, tablet excipients, and capsules.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the continuing growth of commercial enterprises and rapid industrialization in the region.

Market Size Estimates: Glass fiber filter paper market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Glass fiber filter paper market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Glass fiber filter paper market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, end use industry, and regions for the glass fiber filter paper market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass fiber filter paper market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global glass fiber filter paper market by product type (40 g/m2, 70 g/m2, 90 g/m2, 110 g/m2, and others), application (HEPA and ULPA), end use industry (aerospace, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



