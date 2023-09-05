Africa & Middle East Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2023: Market to Grow by 36.8% to Reach $9.93 Billion This Year - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa & Middle East Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce industry in Africa & Middle East is expected to grow by 36.8% on annual basis to reach US$9.93 billion in 2023.



The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.4% during 2023-2028. The social commerce GMV in the region will increase from US$9.93 billion in 2023 to reach US$41.92 billion by 2028.



Each report in bundle provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Bundled research with 1 continental report and 7 country reporta

Africa & Middle East Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Egypt Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Israel Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Turkey Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 420 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $41.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.4% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

1. About this Report.

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Social Commerce Definitions

1.4. Disclaimer



2. Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1. Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.2. Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.3. Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



3. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1. Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3.2. Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3.3. Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3.4. Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2021



4. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories

4.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Retail Product Categories (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

4.2. Social Commerce Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.3. Social Commerce Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.4. Social Commerce Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.5. Social Commerce Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.6. Social Commerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.7. Social Commerce Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.8. Social Commerce Hospitality - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



5. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

5.1. Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

5.2. Social Commerce B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.3. Social Commerce B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.4. Social Commerce C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



6. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

6.1. Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

6.2. Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.3. Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



7. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

7.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

7.2. Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7.3. Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



8. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

8.2. Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.3. Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.4. Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



9. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

9.2. Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.3. Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.4. Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.5. Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.6. Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.7. Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.8. Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



10. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

10.2. Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Pre-recorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.3. Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.4. Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.5. Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.6. Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



11. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

11.2. Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11.3. Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11.4. Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11.5. Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11.6. Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



12. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1. Social Commerce Spend Share by Age Group, 2022

12.2. Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

12.3. Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

12.4. Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

12.5. Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

12.6. Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2022

12.7. Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2022



13. Further Reading

13.1. About the Publisher

13.2. Related Research



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvxatd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment