The future of the environment gas sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, air purifier, smart device, smart home, smart city, and wearable applications. The global environment gas sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $213.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of diseases caused by harmful air and growing concern towards environment degradation caused by population growth, industrial pollution, vehicle exhaust, and household waste across the globe.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global environment gas sensor market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Environment Gas Sensor Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Pellistor Gas Sensor

Infrared (IR) Gas Sensor

Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Gas Sensor

Electrochemical (EC) Gas Sensor

Optical Particle Monitor (OPM) Gas Sensor

Photoionization Detectors (PID) Gas Sensor

Field Asymmetric Ion Mobility Spectrometry (FAIMS) Gas Sensor

Quartz Crystal Microbalance (QCM) Gas Sensor



Miniaturised Gas Chromatography (GC)

Environment Gas Sensor Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Automotive

Air Purifier

Smart Devices

Smart Home

Smart City

Wearables



Environment Gas Sensor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies environment gas sensor companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the environment gas sensor companies profiled in this report include.

Robert Bosch

Siemens

Gf

G Gas Detection

ABB

AlphaSense

The analyst forecast that metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing application of these sensors for NO and NO2 gas detection at both industrial as well as laboratory settings.

Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of these sensors to automate air flow into driver’s compartment and track emissions as per the environmental standards.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, increasing number of smart cities projects, and growing adoption of smart sensor based devices in the region.

Market Size Estimates: Environment gas sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Environment gas sensor market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Environment gas sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the environment gas sensor market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the environment gas sensor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

