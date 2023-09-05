Israel Social Commerce Industry Set for Phenomenal Growth, Expected to Reach $3.05 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Israel is poised for impressive growth, with an expected annual increase of 27.8%, reaching a total value of US$0.94 billion in 2023.

The sector is projected to maintain steady growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% from 2023 to 2028. During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Israel is anticipated to rise from US$0.94 billion in 2023 to a substantial US$3.05 billion by 2028.

Market Overview:

The upcoming report provides a comprehensive and data-centric analysis of Israel's social commerce industry, offering insights into market opportunities and associated risks. Boasting over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report provides an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Key Market Segments Covered:

Israel Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028 Clothing & Footwear Beauty and Personal Care Food & Grocery Appliances and Electronics Home Improvement Travel Hospitality

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028 B2B B2C C2C

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028 Mobile Desktop

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028 Domestic Cross Border

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028 Tier-1 Cities Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028 Credit Card Debit Card Bank Transfer Prepaid Card Digital & Mobile Wallet Other Digital Payment Cash

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms Video Commerce Social Network-Led Commerce Social Reselling Group Buying Product Review Platforms

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022 By Age By Income Level By Gender



Reasons to Invest:

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and trends, coupled with forecasts from 2019 to 2028.

Opportunity Identification by End-Use Sectors: Identify emerging opportunities across various sectors by understanding market dynamics within each segment.

Develop Targeted Strategies: Formulate strategies tailored to market segments, taking into account key trends, drivers, and risks.

