Erthos Adds 34 Megawatts of New Project Contracts to Its Portfolio

Tempe, AZ, USA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erthos, Inc., an energy technology company focused on breakthrough advances for utility-scale solar, today announced 34 MW of new projects under contract. These commitments span agreements with five US solar developers and represent the industry’s growing adoption of Earth Mount Solar® PV technology. The new portfolio covers multiple geographic regions of the United States — with sites in California, Utah, Arkansas, Texas, and South Carolina — and highlights the numerous benefits Erthos offers developers, including lowest capital cost, highest energy density, reliable performance, unmatched emissions reductions, industry-leading wind resilience, and dramatically reduced time to build.

White Pine Renewables, a leading California-based solar and energy storage developer and operator, first adopted Earth Mount Solar PV technology in 2020, when they became Erthos’s first commercial client. Four additional projects with Erthos followed in 2022; now they add two more totaling approximately 12 MW. “We have a three-year operating history with Erthos technology,” says Evan Riley, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of White Pine Renewables. “Their plants perform as advertised and we couldn’t be happier with our partnership.”

Ute Energy Exploration & Marketing is based in Ft. Duchesne, UT, and was founded by the Ute Indian Tribe to protect the Tribe’s natural resources by ensuring their responsible and sustainable development. With a desire to keep all development emissions as low as possible, Ute Energy selected Erthos for their upcoming 3-MW solar project, which will be located on the Tribe’s land in Utah. “Electrical infrastructure is becoming more and more essential to the Ute Tribes development initiatives. Powering modern controls which monitor and measure emissions are essential to the Tribe,” says Devin Pehrson, CEO of Ute Energy Exploration & Marketing. “The Erthos installation methodology and development plan lead us to the lowest installed cost, which translates into the lowest power rates we could find.”

Erthos also announced contracts with Cedar Lake Power to deliver three new solar plants in South Carolina totaling 10 MW. “Erthos offered solutions to all three of our primary project challenges. They offered the highest energy density for our tightly configured sites, the highest wind rating, and the fastest installation method to address our aggressive schedules.” says a representative from Cedar Lake Power.

Including projects totaling 9 MW with two undisclosed developers, this brings the newly announced portfolio of contracted projects to 34 MW. Erthos now has 17 solar plants under contract nationwide, with more new projects to be announced soon. “With each new project, Erthos proves its ability to offer a highly attractive alternative to the status quo,” says Jim Tyler, CEO of Erthos. “We’ve said from the start that we can deliver on the lowest cost of energy. Now, with two years of plant operating history, we can prove it with real-world performance data. The word is out, and you can expect many more project announcements soon,” says Tyler.

Erthos will be exhibiting at the annual RE+ solar trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 12th through 14th. Customers and the press are encouraged to visit booth 28048 to learn more.

About Erthos

Founded in 2019 and located in Tempe, Arizona, Erthos offers a full suite of products and services aimed at helping developers dramatically reduce the levelized cost of energy (“LCOE”) on utility-scale solar power plants. Its executives and management hail from companies including Tesla, Intel, General Electric, First Solar, SunPower, Depcom Power, Sterling & Wilson, SMA, Solar Frontier, and Plug Power. The team has extensive experience in global markets, including the US, Latin America, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia, and the Pacific. Find out more about Erthos at www.erthos.com.

