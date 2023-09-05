Immutep to Participate in September Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces its management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

The 18 th Annual Citi Biopharma Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 7.

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Tuesday, September 12. Fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. ET.

E&P Small Caps Conference on Wednesday, September 13. Presentation 3:50 p.m. AEST.

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Tuesday, September 26. Panel presentation at 2:45 p.m. ET.





Further information about upcoming conferences and events that management will be attending is available at the Events page within the Investors & Media section of Immutep’s website.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com .

