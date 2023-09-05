SmallTalk2.me Offers On-Demand IELTS Writing Practice With a New AI Writing Assistant

Austin, TX, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallTalk2.me, an AI-powered English-speaking assistant, has launched IELTS Writing, a new feature that allows users to practice tasks from the IELTS writing examination. With the help of this feature, users can receive precise scoring of their language skills, as if it were provided by a human tutor. Additionally, they can obtain AI-generated actionable feedback on areas in which their skills could be improved.





Among the four parts of the IELTS exams (speaking, writing, listening, and reading), the first two are generally considered the most challenging, particularly for those taking the Academic test. According to IELTS statistics, writing and speaking sections tend to receive lower average scores during testing. The new feature from SmallTalk2.me offers tools for practising these sections effectively, anytime and anywhere.

IELTS Writing feature simulates both General and Academic IELTS tests, presenting the exact types of tasks that users would encounter during the actual examination. These tasks range from composing a \'General letter\' to describing \'Pie charts\' and various types of \'Essays.\' The new feature encompasses over 100 practice tasks.

After completing a test, users of this feature receive a comprehensive score, calculated through an automated assessment of their responses across four essential categories: Grammar range and accuracy, Lexical resource, Coherence and cohesion, and Task response (accuracy).

Additionally, users receive a set of improvement recommendations, which are automatically generated using a separate GPT-based algorithm.

The user\'s performance is evaluated using a customized SmallTalk2.me AI model, which has been trained on a unique dataset curated by professional human tutors. This dataset reflects the evaluation standards employed by IELTS examiners. The new feature complements the IELTS Speaking Test Simulator, an AI-based test companion designed to aid in speaking test preparation.

"When it comes to matters such as examinations, accuracy is the key. We are confident that this new functionality will empower SmallTalk2.me users to achieve excellent results in their real-life IELTS exams. The AI model underpinning the IELTS writing feature has demonstrated remarkable accuracy. In our internal tests, we conducted a comparison with a popular third-party large language model, and our model outperformed it by a significant margin in terms of assessment precision–tens of percentage points in favor of our model. This certainty underscores the superior level of quality our product delivers to our users." stated Sofia Terpugova, CEO of SmallTalk2.me."

The SmallTalk2.me IELTS Writing Test feature is available for testing here: https://smalltalk2.me/ielts-writing

